This Project Is Deprecated
React Hot Loader 3 is on the horizon, and you can try it today (boilerplate branch, upgrade example). It fixes some long-standing issues with both React Hot Loader and React Transform, and is intended as a replacement for both. The docs are not there yet, but they will be added before the final release. For now, this commit is a good reference.
🚀 Now with Babel 6 support (thank you @thejameskyle!)
This plugin wraps React components with arbitrary transforms. In other words, it allows you to instrument React components in any way—limited only by your imagination.
This is highly experimental tech. If you’re enthusiastic about hot reloading, by all means, give it a try, but don’t bet your project on it. Either of the technologies it relies upon may change drastically or get deprecated any day. You’ve been warned 😉 .
This technology exists to prototype next-generation React developer experience. Please don’t use it blindly if you don’t know the underlying technologies well. Otherwise you are likely to get disillusioned with JavaScript tooling.
No effort went into making this user-friendly yet. The goal is to eventually kill this technology in favor of less hacky technologies baked into React. These projects are not long term.
For a reference implementation, see react-transform-boilerplate.
For a starter kit to help write your own transforms, see react-transform-noop.
render()
style and
className styling for all components
Feeling inspired? Learn how to write transforms and send a PR!
Check out react-transform-boilerplate for a demo showing a combination of transforms.
This plugin is designed to be used with the Babel 6 ecosystem. These instructions assume you have a working project set up. If you do not have Babel set up in your project, learn how to integrate it with your toolkit before installing this plugin.
Install plugin and save in
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-react-transform
Install some transforms:
npm install --save-dev react-transform-hmr
npm install --save-dev react-transform-catch-errors
Add react-transform to the list of plugins in your babel configuration (usually
.babelrc):
{
"presets": ["react", "es2015"],
"env": {
// this plugin will be included only in development mode, e.g.
// if NODE_ENV (or BABEL_ENV) environment variable is not set
// or is equal to "development"
"development": {
"plugins": [
// must be an array with options object as second item
["react-transform", {
// must be an array of objects
"transforms": [{
// can be an NPM module name or a local path
"transform": "react-transform-hmr",
// see transform docs for "imports" and "locals" dependencies
"imports": ["react"],
"locals": ["module"]
}, {
// you can have many transforms, not just one
"transform": "react-transform-catch-errors",
"imports": ["react", "redbox-react"]
}, {
// can be an NPM module name or a local path
"transform": "./src/my-custom-transform"
}]
// by default we only look for `React.createClass` (and ES6 classes)
// but you can tell the plugin to look for different component factories:
// factoryMethods: ["React.createClass", "createClass"]
}]
]
}
}
}
As you can see, each transform, apart from the
transform field where you write it name, also has
imports and
locals fields. You should consult the docs of each individual transform to learn which
imports and
locals it might need, and how it uses them. You probably already guessed that this is just a way to inject local variables (like
module) or dependencies (like
react) into the transforms that need them.
Note that when using
React.createClass() and allowing
babel to extract the
displayName property you must ensure that babel-plugin-react-display-name is included before
react-transform. See this github issue for more details.
You may optionally specify an array of strings called
factoryMethods if you want the plugin to look for components created with a factory method other than
React.createClass. Note that you don’t have to do anything special to look for ES6 components—
factoryMethods is only relevant if you use factory methods akin to
React.createClass.
It’s not hard to write a custom transform! First, make sure you call your NPM package
react-transform-* so we have uniform naming across the transforms. The only thing you should export from your transform module is a function.
export default function myTransform() {
// ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
}
This function should return another function:
export default function myTransform() {
return function wrap(ReactClass) {
// ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
return ReactClass;
}
}
As you can see, you’ll receive
ReactClass as a parameter. It’s up to you to do something with it: monkeypatch its methods, create another component with the same prototype and a few different methods, wrap it into a higher-order component, etc. Be creative!
export default function logAllUpdates() {
return function wrap(ReactClass) {
const displayName = // ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
const originalComponentDidUpdate = ReactClass.prototype.componentDidUpdate;
ReactClass.prototype.componentDidUpdate = function componentDidUpdate() {
console.info(`${displayName} updated:`, this.props, this.state);
if (originalComponentDidUpdate) {
originalComponentDidUpdate.apply(this, arguments);
}
}
return ReactClass;
}
}
Oh, how do I get
displayName?
Actually, we give your transformation function a single argument called
options. Yes,
options:
export default function logAllUpdates(options) {
It contains some useful data. For example, your
options could look like this:
{
// the file being processed
filename: '/Users/dan/p/my-projects/src/App.js',
// remember that "imports" .babelrc option?
imports: [React],
// remember that "locals" .babelrc option?
locals: [module],
// all components declared in the current file
components: {
$_MyComponent: {
// with their displayName when available
displayName: 'MyComponent'
},
$_SomeOtherComponent: {
displayName: 'SomeOtherComponent',
// and telling whether they are defined inside a function
isInFunction: true
}
}
}
Of course, you might not want to use all options, but isn’t it nice to know that you have access to them in the top scope—which means before the component definitions actually run? (Hint: a hot reloading plugin might use this to decide whether a module is worthy of reloading, even if it contains an error and no React components have yet been wrapped because of it.)
So, to retrieve the
displayName (or
isInFunction, when available), use the
options parameter and the second
uniqueId parameter given to the inner function after
ReactClass:
export default function logAllUpdates(options) {
return function wrap(ReactClass, uniqueId) {
const displayName = options.components[uniqueId].displayName || '<Unknown>';
This is it!
Sure, it’s a slightly contrived example, as you can grab
ReactClass.displayName just fine, but it illustrates a point: you have information about all of the components inside a file before that file executes, which is very handy for some transformations.
Here is the complete code for this example transformation function:
export default function logAllUpdates(options) {
return function wrap(ReactClass, uniqueId) {
const displayName = options.components[uniqueId].displayName || '<Unknown>';
const originalComponentDidUpdate = ReactClass.prototype.componentDidUpdate;
ReactClass.prototype.componentDidUpdate = function componentDidUpdate() {
console.info(`${displayName} updated:`, this.props, this.state);
if (originalComponentDidUpdate) {
originalComponentDidUpdate.apply(this, arguments);
}
}
return ReactClass;
}
}
Now go ahead and write your own! Don’t forget to tag it with
react-transform keyword on npm.
The work on React Transform, React Hot Loader, Redux, and related projects was funded by the community. Meet some of the outstanding companies that made it possible:
See the full list of React Transform patrons.
MIT