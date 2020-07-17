Babel plugin that adds React import declaration if file contains JSX tags.
This plugin is only about stateless components that doesn't extends
React.Component.
If you want to use any other React functions then you should import their by yourself.
Your
component.js that contains this code:
export default function Component() {
return (
<div />
);
}
will be transpiled into something like this:
import React from 'react';
export default function Component() {
/* this part will be transpiled by babel itself as usual */
return (
React.createElement('div')
);
}
babel-plugin-react-require.
npm install babel-plugin-react-require --save-dev
react-require into
.babelrc. This plugin should be defined before
transform-es2015-modules-commonjs plugin because it's using ES2015 modules syntax to import
React into scope.
{
"plugins": [
"react-require"
]
}