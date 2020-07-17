Babel plugin that adds React import declaration if file contains JSX tags.

This plugin is only about stateless components that doesn't extends React.Component . If you want to use any other React functions then you should import their by yourself.

Example

Your component.js that contains this code:

export default function Component ( ) { return ( < div /> ); }

will be transpiled into something like this:

import React from 'react' ; export default function Component ( ) { return ( React.createElement( 'div' ) ); }

Usage

Install babel-plugin-react-require .

npm install babel-plugin-react- require --save-dev

Add react-require into .babelrc . This plugin should be defined before transform-es2015-modules-commonjs plugin because it's using ES2015 modules syntax to import React into scope.