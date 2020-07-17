openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpr

babel-plugin-react-require

by Viacheslav Slinko
3.1.3 (see all)

Babel plugin that adds React import declaration if file contains JSX tags

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83.7K

GitHub Stars

159

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-react-require

Babel plugin that adds React import declaration if file contains JSX tags.

This plugin is only about stateless components that doesn't extends React.Component. If you want to use any other React functions then you should import their by yourself.

Example

Your component.js that contains this code:

export default function Component() {
  return (
    <div />
  );
}

will be transpiled into something like this:

import React from 'react';

export default function Component() {
  /* this part will be transpiled by babel itself as usual */
  return (
    React.createElement('div')
  );
}

Usage

  • Install babel-plugin-react-require.
npm install babel-plugin-react-require --save-dev
  • Add react-require into .babelrc. This plugin should be defined before transform-es2015-modules-commonjs plugin because it's using ES2015 modules syntax to import React into scope.
{
  "plugins": [
    "react-require"
  ]
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial