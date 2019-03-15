Babel plugin for removing React properties.
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-react-remove-properties
This is useful when using selectors like data-test to run selenium test. Those properties are useless when running the code in production. You can save bandwidth by removing them.
In
class Foo extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div className="bar" data-test="thisIsASelectorForSelenium">
Hello Wold!
</div>
);
}
}
Out
class Foo extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div className="bar">
Hello Wold!
</div>
);
}
}
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
without options:
{
"env": {
"production": {
"plugins": [
"react-remove-properties"
]
}
}
}
with options. We accepts an array of property names that can be either strings or regular expressions:
{
"env": {
"production": {
"plugins": [
["react-remove-properties", {"properties": ["data-test", "data-foo", /my-suffix-expression$/]}]
]
}
}
}
babel --plugins react-remove-properties script.js
without options:
require('babel-core').transform('code', {
plugins: [
'react-remove-properties',
],
});
with options:
require('babel-core').transform('code', {
plugins: [
['react-remove-properties', {properties: ['data-test', 'data-foo', /my-suffix-expression$/]}],
],
});
MIT