Babel plugin for removing React properties.

Installation

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-react-remove-properties

The problem solved

This is useful when using selectors like data-test to run selenium test. Those properties are useless when running the code in production. You can save bandwidth by removing them.

Example

In

class Foo extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div className = "bar" data-test = "thisIsASelectorForSelenium" > Hello Wold! </ div > ); } }

Out

class Foo extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div className = "bar" > Hello Wold! </ div > ); } }

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

without options:

{ "env" : { "production" : { "plugins" : [ "react-remove-properties" ] } } }

with options. We accepts an array of property names that can be either strings or regular expressions:

{ "env" : { "production" : { "plugins" : [ [ "react-remove-properties" , { "properties" : [ "data-test" , "data-foo" , /my-suffix-expression$/]}] ] } } }

Via CLI

babel --plugins react-remove-properties script.js

Via Node API

without options:

require ( 'babel-core' ).transform( 'code' , { plugins : [ 'react-remove-properties' , ], });

with options:

require ( 'babel-core' ).transform( 'code' , { plugins : [ [ 'react-remove-properties' , { properties : [ 'data-test' , 'data-foo' , /my-suffix-expression$/]}], ], });

License

MIT