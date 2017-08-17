Babel plugin for Relay Classic which works out of the box with your GraphQL endpoint
DEPRECATED: Given the new
relay-compilersetup (for Relay Modern) this babel plugin is no longer necessary.
This package uses
babel-relay-plugin internally but makes usage more convenient and extends its functionality. For example you no longer need to have a
build/babelRelayPlugin.js script.
(The version is the same as
babel-relay-plugin by the way.)
$ npm install -D babel-plugin-react-relay
Note: We recently switched over to graphql-config, so this might be a breaking change for you.
.babelrc
Add the following to your
.babelrc file or the corresponding babel configuration.
{
"plugins": ["react-relay"]
}
This plugin uses the graphql-config format and already works out of the box if you're using another GraphQL dev tool such as this great IntelliJ Plugin.
Add one of the following source options to your
package.json file. See here for more configuration details.
For your convenience, here is the easiest way to configure your GraphQL endpoint:
export GRAPHQL_ENDPOINT="https://your.api/graphql"
graphql-js as configuration option
For those intending to directly reference their backend
schema.js, you will need to ensure a single version of
graphql exists in
node_modules. However as of this writing,
babel-relay-plugin and
graphql-config-parser reference incompatible versions of
graphql (context). A workaround is to force the graphql dependency within
npm-shrinkwrap.json at your project's root (make sure to adapt as currently relevant):
{
"dependencies": {
"babel-relay-plugin": {
"version": "0.9.3",
"from": "babel-relay-plugin@0.9.3",
"dependencies": {
"graphql": {
"version": "0.7.1",
"from": "graphql@0.6.2"
}
}
}
}
}
Then run
npm prune,
npm install and
npm dedupe for good measure.
