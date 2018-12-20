Allow react-native platform specific extensions to be used for other file types than Javascript.

Example:

import styles from "./styles.css";

styles.android.css <- Android only

<- Android only styles.ios.css <- iOS only

<- iOS only styles.native.css <- Both Android and iOS

<- Both Android and iOS styles.css <- Default. Android, iOS and Web

Usage

Step 1: Install

yarn add --dev babel-plugin-react-native-platform-specific-extensions

or

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-react-native-platform-specific-extensions

Step 2: Configure .babelrc

You must give one or more file extensions inside an array in the plugin options.

{ "presets" : [ "react-native" ], "plugins" : [ [ "react-native-platform-specific-extensions" , { "extensions" : [ "css" , "scss" , "sass" ], }] ] }

TODO