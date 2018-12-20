openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpr

babel-plugin-react-native-platform-specific-extensions

by Krister Kari
1.1.1 (see all)

Allow react-native platform specific extensions to be used for other file types than Javascript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-react-native-platform-specific-extensions

NPM version Build Status Coverage Status PRs Welcome Greenkeeper badge

Allow react-native platform specific extensions to be used for other file types than Javascript.

Example:

import styles from "./styles.css";

  • styles.android.css <- Android only
  • styles.ios.css <- iOS only
  • styles.native.css <- Both Android and iOS
  • styles.css <- Default. Android, iOS and Web

Usage

Step 1: Install

yarn add --dev babel-plugin-react-native-platform-specific-extensions

or

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-react-native-platform-specific-extensions

Step 2: Configure .babelrc

You must give one or more file extensions inside an array in the plugin options.

{
  "presets": [
    "react-native"
  ],
  "plugins": [
    ["react-native-platform-specific-extensions", {
      "extensions": ["css", "scss", "sass"],
    }]
  ]
}

TODO

  • Support require.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial