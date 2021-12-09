Note: since there is the new JSX transform, it might make sense to prefer the official plugin.
This plugin transforms ES6-style imports from React that cannot be mangled (because with standard options minifiers don't know if property access is constant or not) to local variables.
Example:
// Original code:
function render() {
const [v, s] = a.b.useState(0)
return a.b.createElement('p', null, 'Text', v)
}
// Modified code:
const h = a.b.createElement
const { useState: f } = a.b
function render() {
const [v, s] = f(0)
return h('p', null, 'Text', v)
}