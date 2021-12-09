openbase logo
bpr

babel-plugin-react-local

by Daniil Poroshin
0.7.1 (see all)

Tiny Babel plugin for old React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Note: since there is the new JSX transform, it might make sense to prefer the official plugin.

This plugin transforms ES6-style imports from React that cannot be mangled (because with standard options minifiers don't know if property access is constant or not) to local variables.

Example:

// Original code:
function render() {
  const [v, s] = a.b.useState(0)
  return a.b.createElement('p', null, 'Text', v)
}

// Modified code:
const h = a.b.createElement
const { useState: f } = a.b
function render() {
  const [v, s] = f(0)
  return h('p', null, 'Text', v)
}

