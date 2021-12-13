A plugin to automatically generate and add properties (for example data attributes) for all JSX open tags, especially styled components (Emotion, Styled Components, etc). This is useful for a couple places:
// src/client/Components/Common/Header.jsx
<View>
<Logo>...</Logo>
<Content>...</Content>
</View>
const View = styled('div')(...);
const Logo = styled('div')(...);
const Content = styled('div')(...);
// src/client/Components/Common/Header.jsx
// using options (customProperty: 'data-test', dirLevel: 1)
<View data-test="Common_Header_View">
<Logo data-test="Common_Header_Logo">...</Logo>
<Content data-test="Common_Header_Content">...</Content>
</View>
const View = styled('div')(...);
const Logo = styled('div')(...);
const Content = styled('div')(...);
Available on npm as babel-plugin-react-generate-property.
To install the latest stable version with Yarn:
$ yarn add --dev babel-plugin-react-generate-property
...or with npm:
$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-react-generate-property
// .babelrc
{
"env": {
"development": {
"plugins": ["babel-plugin-react-generate-property"]
}
}
}
// .babelrc
{
"env": {
"development": {
"plugins": [
[
"babel-plugin-react-generate-property", {
"customProperty": "data-dev",
"dirLevel": 2,
"slashChar": "\",
"addModuleClassNames": true,
"prefix": "myPrefix",
"firstChildOnly": false
}
]
]
}
}
}
customProperty: Use this to configure which property to add to open tags. By default it would be "data-id".
customSeparator: Use this to configure the separator used between generated property value, for example, setting it to "-" would yield something like
<div data-id="Common-Header-div-wrapper" />. By default it would be "_".
dirLevel: How many levels of the file directory do you want to use for the property value. If you use more, the generated value is more likely to be unique, but you will also incur slightly larger builds. Default to 1 (append only the directory where the target file is located in).
You may also set dirLevel to a negative value, in which case, the plugin will strip the first
-dirLevel directory values from the beginning, instead of keeping values from the end.
Let's say the file to be processed has a relative path of
/src/client/pages/common/tables/MyCustomTable.jsx.
And the file has content of:
<View>
...
</View>
Now if we pass in
dirLevel: 2, the generated data id would look like:
<View data-id="common_tables_MyCustomTable_View">
...
</View>
But if
dirLevel: -2 is passed, the plugin would strip relative path from the beginning, and generate something like:
<View data-id="client_pages_common_tables_MyCustomTable_View">
...
</View>
Note that a dirLevel value of
-2 essentially stripped off both the rootDir, and then the
src/ part of the relative path.
omitFileName (default:
false): In case you want to omit filename in data-attr
slashChar: Default to "/", if you are on Windows, use "\".
addModuleClassNames (default:
false) : In case you use css-modules and want to add className to data-attribute:
// src/client/Components/Common/Header.jsx
<View>
<div className={s.wrapper}>...</div>
</View>
// using option (addModuleClassNames: true)
<View data-test="Common_Header_View">
<div className={s.wrapper} data-test="Common_Header_div_wrapper">...</div>
</View>
This does not work for basic string classNames
prefix: Add custom prefix to data-attr
ignoreNodeNames: do not add nodeName to data-attr (default:
false)
match: Accepts RegExp matching filepath and filename. Attrs will be added to matched components only. Matched regex string will be added as prefix. Only suitable for js-forms of babel config.
firstChildOnly: Adds test attrs only on the root DOM node of every component (default:
false)
In general it should work as follows:
const A = (props) => <main>{props.children}</main>
const B = (props) => <figure /><div>{props.children}<span/></div>
<A><B>Hello</B></A>
will be transformed into
<main data-id="prefix_main">
<figure data-id="prefix_figure"></figure>
<div>Hello<span></span></div>
</main>
The problem behind this feature is:
Components can be defined in this ways:
const Foo = (props) => <main><div>{whatever}<div/><etc /></main>
In such case
<main> will be marked, child DOM nodes will not, until next React component will be met
const Foo = (props) => <Wrapper><div>{whatever}</div><etc /></Wrapper>
In such case
<div> will be marked, next DOM nodes in the wrapper will not (gentle minimum)
const Foo = (props) => <><div>{whatever}</div><etc /></>
In such case
<div> should be marked by design, next DOM nodes in the Fragment should not. Actual behaviour with Fragments is unstable for now, not working as intended in some cases.
babel --plugins babel-plugin-react-generate-property script.js
without options:
require('@babel/core').transformSync('code', {
plugins: [require('babel-plugin-react-generate-property')],
});
with options:
require('babel-core').transformSync('code', {
plugins: [
[
require('babel-plugin-react-generate-property'),
{ customProperty: 'data-test' }
]
],
});
This library gets reference and inspiration from https://github.com/alanbsmith/babel-plugin-react-add-property/blob/master/README.md, all requests and comments are welcome.
[MIT][license]