Convert Flow React props annotation to PropTypes

Supports most Flow types (see below)

Maintains comments

Works across modules (can import types)

Supported:

any/mixed Unknown types

Unknown types void/null Empty types

Empty types number / string / boolean Primitives

Primitives 42 / "hello" / true Literals

Literals [1, 2, 3] Tuples

Tuples { ... } Objects { prop: number } Object Properties { prop?: number } Optional properties { [prop: string]: number } Optional Indexers

Objects { [key: string]: number } Object indexers

Object indexers Array<string> Arrays

Arrays Object Unknown Objects

Unknown Objects Function Unknown Functions

Unknown Functions RegExp regular expressions

regular expressions boolean | string Unions

Unions { foo: number } & { bar: string } Intersections

Intersections Referencing other types: type Alias = number - Type Aliases interface Stuff {} - Interfaces class Thing {} - Class Declarations import type {Alias} from "./other"; Type imports



Unsupported:

{ a: number, [b: string]: number } Combining properties and indexers

Combining properties and indexers { [a: string]: number, [b: string]: number } Multiple indexers

Multiple indexers { (): void } Object call properties

Object call properties a.b Qualified type identifiers

Qualified type identifiers import typeof Export from "./other"; Typeof imports

Example

In:

class MyComponent extends React . Component { props : { className : string }; }

Out:

class MyComponent extends React . Component { props : { className : string }; static propTypes = { className : PropTypes.string.isRequired }; }

Installation

$ yarn add prop-types prop-types-extra $ yarn add --dev babel-plugin-react-flow-props-to-prop-types

Note: prop-types-extra is necessary for intersection type support.

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ [ "react-flow-props-to-prop-types" , { }] ] }

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins react-flow-props-to-prop-types script.js

Via Node API

require ( "babel-core" ).transform( "code" , { plugins : [ [ "react-flow-props-to-prop-types" , { }] ] });

Options

resolveOpts (optional)

Passed through to node-resolve

Override type used in propTypes

Sometimes you have Flow types which cannot be translated into PropTypes. In these scenarios you can provide your own type:

import type {PropType} from "babel-plugin-react-flow-props-to-prop-types" ; class MyComponent extends React . Component { props : { foo : PropType<UnknownFunctionType, Function > }; }

PropType is defined as:

type PropType<T, R> = T;

So Flow will use the first type you provide, while this Babel plugin will use the second.