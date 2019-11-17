Convert Flow React props annotation to PropTypes
Supported:
any/mixed Unknown types
void/null Empty types
number / string / boolean Primitives
42 / "hello" / true Literals
[1, 2, 3] Tuples
{ ... } Objects
{ prop: number } Object Properties
{ prop?: number } Optional properties
{ [prop: string]: number } Optional Indexers
{ [key: string]: number } Object indexers
Array<string> Arrays
Object Unknown Objects
Function Unknown Functions
RegExp regular expressions
boolean | string Unions
{ foo: number } & { bar: string } Intersections
type Alias = number - Type Aliases
interface Stuff {} - Interfaces
class Thing {} - Class Declarations
import type {Alias} from "./other"; Type imports
Unsupported:
{ a: number, [b: string]: number } Combining properties and indexers
{ [a: string]: number, [b: string]: number } Multiple indexers
{ (): void } Object call properties
a.b Qualified type identifiers
import typeof Export from "./other"; Typeof imports
In:
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
props: {
// Add a class name to the root element
className: string
};
// ...
}
Out:
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
props: {
// Add a class name to the root element
className: string
};
static propTypes = {
// Add a class name to the root element
className: PropTypes.string.isRequired
};
// ...
}
$ yarn add prop-types prop-types-extra
$ yarn add --dev babel-plugin-react-flow-props-to-prop-types
Note:
prop-types-extrais necessary for intersection type support.
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"plugins": [
["react-flow-props-to-prop-types", { /* options */ }]
]
}
$ babel --plugins react-flow-props-to-prop-types script.js
require("babel-core").transform("code", {
plugins: [
["react-flow-props-to-prop-types", { /* options */ }]
]
});
resolveOpts (optional)
Passed through to node-resolve
Sometimes you have Flow types which cannot be translated into PropTypes. In these scenarios you can provide your own type:
import type {PropType} from "babel-plugin-react-flow-props-to-prop-types";
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
props: {
foo: PropType<UnknownFunctionType, Function>
};
}
PropType is defined as:
type PropType<T, R> = T;
So Flow will use the first type you provide, while this Babel plugin will use the second.