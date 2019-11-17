openbase logo
babel-plugin-react-flow-props-to-prop-types

by atlassian
0.15.0 (see all)

Convert Flow React props annotation to PropTypes

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

236

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

babel-plugin-react-flow-props-to-prop-types

Convert Flow React props annotation to PropTypes

  • Supports most Flow types (see below)
  • Maintains comments
  • Works across modules (can import types)

Supported:

  • any/mixed Unknown types
  • void/null Empty types
  • number / string / boolean Primitives
  • 42 / "hello" / true Literals
  • [1, 2, 3] Tuples
  • { ... } Objects
    • { prop: number } Object Properties
    • { prop?: number } Optional properties
    • { [prop: string]: number } Optional Indexers
  • { [key: string]: number } Object indexers
  • Array<string> Arrays
  • Object Unknown Objects
  • Function Unknown Functions
  • RegExp regular expressions
  • boolean | string Unions
  • { foo: number } & { bar: string } Intersections
  • Referencing other types:
    • type Alias = number - Type Aliases
    • interface Stuff {} - Interfaces
    • class Thing {} - Class Declarations
    • import type {Alias} from "./other"; Type imports

Unsupported:

  • { a: number, [b: string]: number } Combining properties and indexers
  • { [a: string]: number, [b: string]: number } Multiple indexers
  • { (): void } Object call properties
  • a.b Qualified type identifiers
  • import typeof Export from "./other"; Typeof imports

Example

In:

class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  props: {
    // Add a class name to the root element
    className: string
  };

  // ...
}

Out:

class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  props: {
    // Add a class name to the root element
    className: string
  };
  static propTypes = {
    // Add a class name to the root element
    className: PropTypes.string.isRequired
  };

  // ...
}

Installation

$ yarn add prop-types prop-types-extra
$ yarn add --dev babel-plugin-react-flow-props-to-prop-types

Note: prop-types-extra is necessary for intersection type support.

Usage

.babelrc

{
  "plugins": [
    ["react-flow-props-to-prop-types", { /* options */ }]
  ]
}

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins react-flow-props-to-prop-types script.js

Via Node API

require("babel-core").transform("code", {
  plugins: [
    ["react-flow-props-to-prop-types", { /* options */ }]
  ]
});

Options

resolveOpts (optional)

Passed through to node-resolve

Override type used in propTypes

Sometimes you have Flow types which cannot be translated into PropTypes. In these scenarios you can provide your own type:

import type {PropType} from "babel-plugin-react-flow-props-to-prop-types";

class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  props: {
    foo: PropType<UnknownFunctionType, Function>
  };
}

PropType is defined as:

type PropType<T, R> = T;

So Flow will use the first type you provide, while this Babel plugin will use the second.

