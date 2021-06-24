openbase logo
bpr

babel-plugin-react-anonymous-display-name

by Patryk Kopyciński
0.1.0 (see all)

Display proper component name instead of Anonymous(Memo) in React devtools

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

babel-plugin-react-anonymous-display-name

Motivation

alt text

Babel plugin that fixes displaying, in react devtools, components wrapped by React.memo and forwardRef as Anonymous.

Install

Using npm:

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-react-anonymous-display-name

or using yarn:

yarn add babel-plugin-react-anonymous-display-name --dev

How does this work?

If you also prefer using arrow functions the only way to get proper component names in react devtools right now is:

// doesn't work :(
export const Memo = React.memo(() => <div />);
Memo.displayName = 'Memo';

// works
const MyComponent = React.memo(function MyComponent(props) {
  return <div />;
});

// works too
const MemoComponent = () => <div />;
export const Memo = React.memo(MemoComponent);

But it leads to the unnecessary code and in bigger projects I can be an issue. This plugin fixes the issue by transforming anonymous arrow function into named function with name taken from the variable

const Memo = React.memo(() => <div />);

into:

const Memo = React.memo(function Memo() {
  return <div />;
});

Eslint plugin

As you don't have to set displayName manually anymore, here is Eslint plugin that will help you to find places where you defined displayName on memo() components:

License

MIT

