Motivation

Babel plugin that fixes displaying, in react devtools, components wrapped by React.memo and forwardRef as Anonymous .

Install

Using npm:

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-react-anonymous-display-name

or using yarn:

yarn add babel-plugin-react-anonymous-display-name --dev

How does this work?

If you also prefer using arrow functions the only way to get proper component names in react devtools right now is:

export const Memo = React.memo( () => < div /> ); Memo.displayName = 'Memo'; // works const MyComponent = React.memo(function MyComponent(props) { return < div /> ; }); // works too const MemoComponent = () => < div /> ; export const Memo = React.memo(MemoComponent);

But it leads to the unnecessary code and in bigger projects I can be an issue. This plugin fixes the issue by transforming anonymous arrow function into named function with name taken from the variable

const Memo = React.memo( () => < div /> );

into:

const Memo = React.memo( function Memo ( ) { return < div /> ; });

Eslint plugin

As you don't have to set displayName manually anymore, here is Eslint plugin that will help you to find places where you defined displayName on memo() components:

License

MIT