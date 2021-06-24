babel-plugin-react-anonymous-display-name
Babel plugin that fixes displaying, in react devtools, components wrapped by
React.memo and
forwardRef as
Anonymous.
Using npm:
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-react-anonymous-display-name
or using yarn:
yarn add babel-plugin-react-anonymous-display-name --dev
If you also prefer using arrow functions the only way to get proper component names in react devtools right now is:
// doesn't work :(
export const Memo = React.memo(() => <div />);
Memo.displayName = 'Memo';
// works
const MyComponent = React.memo(function MyComponent(props) {
return <div />;
});
// works too
const MemoComponent = () => <div />;
export const Memo = React.memo(MemoComponent);
But it leads to the unnecessary code and in bigger projects I can be an issue. This plugin fixes the issue by transforming anonymous arrow function into named function with name taken from the variable
const Memo = React.memo(() => <div />);
into:
const Memo = React.memo(function Memo() {
return <div />;
});
As you don't have to set
displayName manually anymore, here is Eslint plugin that will help you to find places where you defined
displayName on
memo() components:
MIT