Babel Plugin Parameter Decorator

Function parameter decorator transform plugin for babel v7, just like typescript parameter decorator

function validate ( target, property, descriptor ) { const fn = descriptor.value; descriptor.value = function ( ...args ) { const metadata = `meta_ ${property} ` ; target[metadata].forEach( function ( metadata ) { if (args[metadata.index] === undefined ) { throw new Error ( ` ${metadata.key} is required` ); } }); return fn.apply( this , args); }; return descriptor; } function required ( key ) { return function ( target, propertyKey, parameterIndex ) { const metadata = `meta_ ${propertyKey} ` ; target[metadata] = [ ...(target[metadata] || []), { index : parameterIndex, key } ] }; } class Greeter { constructor (message) { this .greeting = message; } @validate greet(@required( 'name' ) name) { return "Hello " + name + ", " + this .greeting; } }

This package depends on @babel/plugin-proposal-decorators .

Installation & Usage

npm install @babel/plugin-proposal-decorators babel-plugin-parameter-decorator -D

And the .babelrc looks like:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "@babel/plugin-proposal-decorators" , { "legacy" : true }], "babel-plugin-parameter-decorator" ] }

By default, @babel/preset-typescript will remove imports only referenced in Decorators. Since this is prone to break Decorators, make sure disable it by setting onlyRemoveTypeImports to true:

{ ... "presets" : [ [ "@babel/preset-typescript" , { "onlyRemoveTypeImports" : true } ] ] ... }

Additional

If you'd like to compile typescript files by babel, the file extensions .ts or .tsx expected, or we will get runtime error!

🎊 Hopefully this plugin would get along with typescript private/public keywords in constructor . For example,

class Greeter { private counter: Counter = this .sentinel.counter; constructor ( private greeting: string , (Sentinel) private sentinel: Sentinel ) { } greet( ( 'name' ) name: string ) { return "Hello " + name + ", " + this .greeting; } count() { return this .counter.number; } }

And your .babelrc looks like: