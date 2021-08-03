Function parameter decorator transform plugin for babel v7, just like typescript parameter decorator
function validate(target, property, descriptor) {
const fn = descriptor.value;
descriptor.value = function (...args) {
const metadata = `meta_${property}`;
target[metadata].forEach(function (metadata) {
if (args[metadata.index] === undefined) {
throw new Error(`${metadata.key} is required`);
}
});
return fn.apply(this, args);
};
return descriptor;
}
function required(key) {
return function (target, propertyKey, parameterIndex) {
const metadata = `meta_${propertyKey}`;
target[metadata] = [
...(target[metadata] || []),
{
index: parameterIndex,
key
}
]
};
}
class Greeter {
constructor(message) {
this.greeting = message;
}
@validate
greet(@required('name') name) {
return "Hello " + name + ", " + this.greeting;
}
}
This package depends on
@babel/plugin-proposal-decorators.
npm install @babel/plugin-proposal-decorators babel-plugin-parameter-decorator -D
And the
.babelrc looks like:
{
"plugins": [
["@babel/plugin-proposal-decorators", { "legacy": true }],
"babel-plugin-parameter-decorator"
]
}
By default,
@babel/preset-typescript will remove imports only referenced in Decorators.
Since this is prone to break Decorators, make sure disable it by setting
onlyRemoveTypeImports to true:
{
...
"presets": [
[
"@babel/preset-typescript",
{ "onlyRemoveTypeImports": true }
]
]
...
}
If you'd like to compile typescript files by babel, the file extensions
.ts or
.tsx expected, or we will get runtime error!
🎊 Hopefully this plugin would get along with typescript
private/public keywords in
constructor. For example,
@Factory
class Greeter {
private counter: Counter = this.sentinel.counter;
constructor(private greeting: string, @Inject(Sentinel) private sentinel: Sentinel) {
}
@validate
greet(@required('name') name: string) {
return "Hello " + name + ", " + this.greeting;
}
count() {
return this.counter.number;
}
}
And your
.babelrc looks like:
{
"presets": [
"@babel/preset-env",
"@babel/preset-typescript"
],
"plugins": [
["@babel/plugin-proposal-decorators", { "legacy": true }],
["@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties", { "loose" : true }],
"babel-plugin-parameter-decorator"
]
}