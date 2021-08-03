openbase logo
bpp

babel-plugin-parameter-decorator

by Warner.Hooh
1.0.16 (see all)

Function parameter decorator transform plugin for babel v7, just like typescript.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.4K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Babel Plugin Parameter Decorator

Function parameter decorator transform plugin for babel v7, just like typescript parameter decorator

function validate(target, property, descriptor) {
  const fn = descriptor.value;

  descriptor.value = function (...args) {
    const metadata = `meta_${property}`;
    target[metadata].forEach(function (metadata) {
      if (args[metadata.index] === undefined) {
        throw new Error(`${metadata.key} is required`);
      }
    });

    return fn.apply(this, args);
  };

  return descriptor;
}

function required(key) {
  return function (target, propertyKey, parameterIndex) {
    const metadata = `meta_${propertyKey}`;
    target[metadata] = [
      ...(target[metadata] || []),
      {
        index: parameterIndex,
        key
      }
    ]
  };
}

class Greeter {
  constructor(message) {
    this.greeting = message;
  }

  @validate
   greet(@required('name') name) {
    return "Hello " + name + ", " + this.greeting;
  }
}

NOTE:

This package depends on @babel/plugin-proposal-decorators.

Installation & Usage

npm install @babel/plugin-proposal-decorators babel-plugin-parameter-decorator -D

And the .babelrc looks like: 

{
    "plugins": [
        ["@babel/plugin-proposal-decorators", { "legacy": true }],
        "babel-plugin-parameter-decorator"
    ]
}

By default, @babel/preset-typescript will remove imports only referenced in Decorators. Since this is prone to break Decorators, make sure disable it by setting onlyRemoveTypeImports to true:

{
  ...
  "presets": [
    [
      "@babel/preset-typescript",
      { "onlyRemoveTypeImports": true }
    ]
  ]
  ...
}

Additional

If you'd like to compile typescript files by babel, the file extensions .ts or .tsx expected, or we will get runtime error!

🎊 Hopefully this plugin would get along with typescript private/public keywords in constructor. For example,

@Factory
class Greeter {
  
  private counter: Counter = this.sentinel.counter;
  
  constructor(private greeting: string, @Inject(Sentinel) private sentinel: Sentinel) {
  }

  @validate
  greet(@required('name') name: string) {
    return "Hello " + name + ", " + this.greeting;
  }
  
  count() {
    return this.counter.number;
  }
}

And your .babelrc looks like:

{
  "presets": [
    "@babel/preset-env",
    "@babel/preset-typescript"
  ],
  "plugins": [
    ["@babel/plugin-proposal-decorators", { "legacy": true }],
    ["@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties", { "loose" : true }],
    "babel-plugin-parameter-decorator"
  ]
}

