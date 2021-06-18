Babel plugin to optimize the use of clsx, classnames, and all libraries with a compatible API

Install

yarn add babel-plugin-optimize-clsx or npm install babel-plugin-optimize-clsx

Requirements

Name Version Babel ^7.0.0 Node >=8

Examples

Object properties

clsx({ [classes.disabled]: disabled, [classes.focusVisible]: focusVisible && !disabled, }); clsx(disabled && classes.disabled, focusVisible && !disabled && classes.focusVisible);

Conditional expressions

clsx({ [classes.disabled]: disabled, [classes.focusVisible]: focusVisible && !disabled, }); clsx(disabled ? classes.disabled : focusVisible && classes.focusVisible);

Combine arguments

clsx({ [classes.focusVisible]: this .state.focusVisible, [focusVisibleClassName]: this .state.focusVisible, }); clsx( this .state.focusVisible && [classes.focusVisible, focusVisibleClassName]);

PropTypes

function foo ( props ) { const { position : p } = props; const x = clsx({ [classes.x]: p === 'top' , [classes.y]: p === 'bottom' , }); } foo.propTypes = { position : PropTypes.oneOf([ 'top' , 'bottom' ]), }; function foo ( props ) { const { position : p } = props; const x = clsx(p === 'top' ? classes.x : classes.y); } foo.propTypes = { position : PropTypes.oneOf([ 'top' , 'bottom' ]), };

String literals

const x = clsx({ btn : true , 'col-md-1' : true , [ 'btn-primary' ]: true , }); const x = 'btn col-md-1 btn-primary' ;

Unnecessary function calls

const x = clsx({ btn : true , 'btn-foo' : isDisabled, 'btn-bar' : !isDisabled, }); const x = 'btn ' + (isDisabled ? 'btn-foo' : 'btn-bar' );

Benchmarks

Benchmarks can be found in the benchmark directory

Options

Name Type Default value libraries string[] ['clsx', 'classnames']

By default the plugin looks for import and require statements for clsx and classnames and uses that to know which function calls to optimize. If you're using another library with a compatible API you can overwrite that with this option.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "babel-plugin-optimize-clsx" , { "libraries" : [ "clsx" , "classnames" , "my-custom-library" ] } ] ] }

Name Type Default value functionNames string[] []

If you want the plugin to match on all functions with a specific name, no matter where it comes from you can specify them using this option. An example for this is if you have clsx as a global function and thus don't import it.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "babel-plugin-optimize-clsx" , { "functionNames" : [ "myClsxImplementation" ] } ] ] }

Name Type Default value removeUnnecessaryCalls boolean true

By default the plugin will remove unnecessary function calls and if all calls are removed, imports. If you need to keep them, you can set this option to false.

Example of some unnecessary calls

import clsx from 'clsx' ; const x = clsx( 'foo' , 'bar' ); const y = clsx({ classA : foo === 'a' , classB : foo !== 'a' }); const z = clsx({ classA : foo === 'a' , classB : foo !== 'a' , classC : bar === 'c' , classD : bar !== 'c' , }); const x = 'foo bar' ; const y = foo === 'a' ? 'classA' : 'classB' ; const z = (foo === 'a' ? 'classA ' : 'classB ' ) + (bar === 'c' ? 'classC' : 'classD' );

Name Type Default value collectCalls boolean false

Writes all function calls, before they are optimized, to a file. Used to help test the plugin on repositories.