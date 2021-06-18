Babel plugin to optimize the use of clsx, classnames, and all libraries with a compatible API
yarn add babel-plugin-optimize-clsx --dev
or
npm install babel-plugin-optimize-clsx --save-dev
|Name
|Version
|Babel
|^7.0.0
|Node
|>=8
clsx({
[classes.disabled]: disabled,
[classes.focusVisible]: focusVisible && !disabled,
});
// Transforms to
clsx(disabled && classes.disabled, focusVisible && !disabled && classes.focusVisible);
clsx({
[classes.disabled]: disabled,
[classes.focusVisible]: focusVisible && !disabled,
});
// Transforms to
clsx(disabled ? classes.disabled : focusVisible && classes.focusVisible);
clsx({
[classes.focusVisible]: this.state.focusVisible,
[focusVisibleClassName]: this.state.focusVisible,
});
// Transforms to
clsx(this.state.focusVisible && [classes.focusVisible, focusVisibleClassName]);
function foo(props) {
const { position: p } = props;
const x = clsx({
[classes.x]: p === 'top',
[classes.y]: p === 'bottom',
});
}
foo.propTypes = {
position: PropTypes.oneOf(['top', 'bottom']),
};
// Transforms to
function foo(props) {
const { position: p } = props;
const x = clsx(p === 'top' ? classes.x : classes.y);
}
foo.propTypes = {
position: PropTypes.oneOf(['top', 'bottom']),
};
const x = clsx({
btn: true,
'col-md-1': true,
['btn-primary']: true,
});
// Transforms to
const x = 'btn col-md-1 btn-primary';
const x = clsx({
btn: true,
'btn-foo': isDisabled,
'btn-bar': !isDisabled,
});
// Transforms to
const x = 'btn ' + (isDisabled ? 'btn-foo' : 'btn-bar');
Benchmarks can be found in the
benchmark directory
|Name
|Type
|Default value
libraries
string[]
['clsx', 'classnames']
By default the plugin looks for
import and
require statements for
clsx and
classnames and uses that to know which function calls to optimize. If you're using another library with a compatible API you can overwrite that with this option.
{
"plugins": [
[
"babel-plugin-optimize-clsx",
{
"libraries": ["clsx", "classnames", "my-custom-library"]
}
]
]
}
|Name
|Type
|Default value
functionNames
string[]
[]
If you want the plugin to match on all functions with a specific name, no matter where it comes from you can specify them using this option. An example for this is if you have
clsx as a global function and thus don't import it.
{
"plugins": [
[
"babel-plugin-optimize-clsx",
{
"functionNames": ["myClsxImplementation"]
}
]
]
}
|Name
|Type
|Default value
removeUnnecessaryCalls
boolean
true
By default the plugin will remove unnecessary function calls and if all calls are removed, imports. If you need to keep them, you can set this option to false.
Example of some unnecessary calls
import clsx from 'clsx';
const x = clsx('foo', 'bar');
const y = clsx({ classA: foo === 'a', classB: foo !== 'a' });
const z = clsx({
classA: foo === 'a',
classB: foo !== 'a',
classC: bar === 'c',
classD: bar !== 'c',
});
// Transforms to
const x = 'foo bar';
const y = foo === 'a' ? 'classA' : 'classB';
const z = (foo === 'a' ? 'classA ' : 'classB ') + (bar === 'c' ? 'classC' : 'classD');
|Name
|Type
|Default value
collectCalls
boolean
false
Writes all function calls, before they are optimized, to a file. Used to help test the plugin on repositories.