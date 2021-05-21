English | 简体中文
NornJ(pronounced [ˌnɔ:nˈdʒeɪ]，abbreviated as
nj) is a JS/JSX extension solution based on Template Engine.
In
React development, the
JSX can use almost all the syntax of javascript and it's very flexible. But if we use
NornJ with
React and
JSX, we can do better, because it can gives JSX new features:
<each of={[1, 2, 3]}>
<i>{item}</i>
</each>
<img n-show={false} />
<button>{n`foo | upperFirst`}</button>
<input value={n`(1 .. 100).join('-')`} />
NornJ presets the above
JSX enhancement syntaxs, and also supports custom extensions of more syntaxs. It provides two kinds of similar API:
JSX and
Tagged templates, can adapt to the preferences of different users 😉.
class App extends Component {
addTodo = e => {
const { todos = [] } = this.state;
this.setState({ todos: todos.concat(`Item ${todos.length}`) });
};
render({ page }, { todos = [] }) {
return (
<div className="app">
<style jsx>`
.app {
padding: 20px;
font-size: .75rem;
}
`</style>
<ul>
<each of={todos} item="todo">
<if condition={index > 5}>
<li>{todo * 2}</li>
<elseif condition={index > 10}>
<li>{todo * 3}</li>
</elseif>
</if>
</each>
</ul>
<button n-show={todos.length > 0} onClick={this.addTodo}>Add Todo</button>
</div>
);
}
}
For above example, combining with the Babel plugin provided by NornJ, it is possible to write various new enhancement syntaxs in JSX.
const template = html`
<Container>
<ul>
<each of="{todos}">
<if condition="{@index > 5}">
<li>{@item * 2}</li>
<elseif condition="{@index > 10}">
<li>{@item * 3}</li>
</elseif>
</if>
</each>
</ul>
<button n-show="{todos.length > 0}" :onClick="addTodo">Add Todo</button>
</Container>
`;
const Container = styled.div`
padding: 20px;
font-size: 0.75rem;
`;
class App extends Component {
addTodo = e => {
const { todos = [] } = this.state;
this.setState({ todos: todos.concat(`Item ${todos.length}`) });
};
render() {
return template({ components: { Container } }, this.state, this);
}
}
In the above example, a template function was created using
tagged templates API of NornJ. In this way, the template can be separated from the component logic code, and it also supports more concise writing than
NornJ JSX API.
npm install babel-plugin-nornj-in-jsx #or yarn add babel-plugin-nornj-in-jsx
Next, add
nornj-in-jsx to plugins in your babel configuration:
{
"plugins": [
"nornj-in-jsx"
]
}
