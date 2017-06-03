A babel plugin to rewrite module imports (and
require) using a custom function
You can supply a replace function to dynamically replace module paths when Babel traverses them.
Install the plugin
$ npm install --save-dev babel babel-plugin-module-rewrite
Specify the plugin in your
.babelrc with the file that exports the replace function.
{
"plugins": [
["module-rewrite", { "replaceFunc": "./utils/replace-module-paths.js" }]
]
}
Let's say you want
~/moduleFile to be replaced to
utils/moduleFile if the calling file is in
utils, and
common/moduleFile otherwise.
So in your
replace-module-paths.js, just export:
export default function replaceImport(originalPath, callingFileName, options) {
if(callingFileName.indexOf('/utils/') !== -1) {
return originalPath.replace('~', 'utils');
} else {
return originalPath.replace('~', 'common');
}
}
MIT