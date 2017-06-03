A babel plugin to rewrite module imports (and require ) using a custom function

Description

You can supply a replace function to dynamically replace module paths when Babel traverses them.

Usage

Install the plugin

$ npm install --save-dev babel babel-plugin- module -rewrite

Specify the plugin in your .babelrc with the file that exports the replace function.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "module-rewrite" , { "replaceFunc" : "./utils/replace-module-paths.js" }] ] }

Let's say you want ~/moduleFile to be replaced to utils/moduleFile if the calling file is in utils , and common/moduleFile otherwise. So in your replace-module-paths.js , just export:

export default function replaceImport ( originalPath, callingFileName, options ) { if (callingFileName.indexOf( '/utils/' ) !== -1 ) { return originalPath.replace( '~' , 'utils' ); } else { return originalPath.replace( '~' , 'common' ); } }

License

MIT