openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpm

babel-plugin-module-rewrite

by Liad Yosef
0.2.0 (see all)

Babel plugin to dynamically rewrite module paths

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-module-rewrite

Version Build Status

A babel plugin to rewrite module imports (and require) using a custom function

Description

You can supply a replace function to dynamically replace module paths when Babel traverses them.

Usage

Install the plugin

$ npm install --save-dev babel babel-plugin-module-rewrite

Specify the plugin in your .babelrc with the file that exports the replace function.

{
  "plugins": [
    ["module-rewrite", { "replaceFunc": "./utils/replace-module-paths.js" }]
  ]
}

Let's say you want ~/moduleFile to be replaced to utils/moduleFile if the calling file is in utils, and common/moduleFile otherwise. So in your replace-module-paths.js, just export:

export default function replaceImport(originalPath, callingFileName, options) {
    if(callingFileName.indexOf('/utils/') !== -1) {
        return originalPath.replace('~', 'utils');
    } else {
        return originalPath.replace('~', 'common');
    }
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial