A Babel plugin to add a new resolver for your modules when compiling your code using Babel. This plugin allows you to add new "root" directories that contain your modules. It also allows you to setup a custom alias for directories, specific files, or even other npm modules.

Description

This plugin can simplify the require/import paths in your project. For example, instead of using complex relative paths like ../../../../utils/my-utils , you can write utils/my-utils . It will allow you to work faster since you won't need to calculate how many levels of directory you have to go up before accessing the file.

import MyUtilFn from 'utils/MyUtilFn' ; import MyUtilFn from '../../../../utils/MyUtilFn' ; const MyUtilFn = require ( 'utils/MyUtilFn' ); const MyUtilFn = require ( '../../../../utils/MyUtilFn' );

Getting started

Install the plugin

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin- module -resolver

or

yarn add

Specify the plugin in your .babelrc with the custom root or alias. Here's an example:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "module-resolver" , { "root" : [ "./src" ], "alias" : { "test" : "./test" , "underscore" : "lodash" } }] ] }

.babelrc.js version Specify the plugin in your .babelrc.js file with the custom root or alias. Here's an example:

const plugins = [ [ require .resolve( 'babel-plugin-module-resolver' ), { root : [ "./src/" ], alias : { "test" : "./test" } } ] ];

Good example: // https://gist.github.com/nodkz/41e189ff22325a27fe6a5ca81df2cb91

Documentation

babel-plugin-module-resolver can be configured and controlled easily, check the documentation for more details

Are you a plugin author (e.g. IDE integration)? We have documented the exposed functions for use in your plugins!

ESLint plugin

If you're using ESLint, you should use eslint-plugin-import, and eslint-import-resolver-babel-module to remove falsy unresolved modules. If you want to have warnings when aliased modules are being imported by their relative paths, you can use eslint-plugin-module-resolver.

Editors autocompletion

Atom: Uses atom-autocomplete-modules and enable the babel-plugin-module-resolver option.

option. VS Code: Configure the path mapping in jsconfig.json ( tsconfig.json for TypeScript), e.g.:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "baseUrl" : "." , "paths" : { "*" : [ "src/*" ], "test/*" : [ "test/*" ], "underscore" : [ "lodash" ] } } }

IntelliJ/WebStorm: You can mark your module directories as "resources root" e.g if you have ../../../utils/MyUtilFn you can mark ../../../utils as "resources root". This has the problem that your alias also has to be named utils . The second option is to add a webpack.config.js to your project and use it under File->Settings->Languages&Frameworks->JavaScript->Webpack. This will trick webstorm into resolving the paths and you can use any alias you want e.g.:

var path = require ( 'path' ); module .exports = { resolve : { extensions : [ '.js' , '.json' , '.vue' ], alias : { utils : path.resolve(__dirname, '../../../utils/MyUtilFn' ), }, }, };

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

