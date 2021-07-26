openbase logo
Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to babel-plugin-module-resolver. Install babel-plugin-module-resolver for new features

Readme

babel-plugin-module-resolver

A Babel plugin to add a new resolver for your modules when compiling your code using Babel. This plugin allows you to add new "root" directories that contain your modules. It also allows you to setup a custom alias for directories, specific files, or even other npm modules.

Description

This plugin can simplify the require/import paths in your project. For example, instead of using complex relative paths like ../../../../utils/my-utils, you can write utils/my-utils. It will allow you to work faster since you won't need to calculate how many levels of directory you have to go up before accessing the file.

// Use this:
import MyUtilFn from 'utils/MyUtilFn';
// Instead of that:
import MyUtilFn from '../../../../utils/MyUtilFn';

// And it also work with require calls
// Use this:
const MyUtilFn = require('utils/MyUtilFn');
// Instead of that:
const MyUtilFn = require('../../../../utils/MyUtilFn');

Getting started

Install the plugin

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-module-resolver

or

yarn add --dev babel-plugin-module-resolver

Specify the plugin in your .babelrc with the custom root or alias. Here's an example:

{
  "plugins": [
    ["module-resolver", {
      "root": ["./src"],
      "alias": {
        "test": "./test",
        "underscore": "lodash"
      }
    }]
  ]
}

.babelrc.js version Specify the plugin in your .babelrc.js file with the custom root or alias. Here's an example:


const plugins = [
  [
    require.resolve('babel-plugin-module-resolver'),
    {
      root: ["./src/"],
      alias: {
        "test": "./test"
      }
    }

  ]

];

Documentation

babel-plugin-module-resolver can be configured and controlled easily, check the documentation for more details

Are you a plugin author (e.g. IDE integration)? We have documented the exposed functions for use in your plugins!

ESLint plugin

If you're using ESLint, you should use eslint-plugin-import, and eslint-import-resolver-babel-module to remove falsy unresolved modules. If you want to have warnings when aliased modules are being imported by their relative paths, you can use eslint-plugin-module-resolver.

Editors autocompletion

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "baseUrl": ".",
    "paths": {
      "*": ["src/*"],
      "test/*": ["test/*"],
      "underscore": ["lodash"]
    }
  }
}
  • IntelliJ/WebStorm: You can mark your module directories as "resources root" e.g if you have ../../../utils/MyUtilFn you can mark ../../../utils as "resources root". This has the problem that your alias also has to be named utils. The second option is to add a webpack.config.js to your project and use it under File->Settings->Languages&Frameworks->JavaScript->Webpack. This will trick webstorm into resolving the paths and you can use any alias you want e.g.:
var path = require('path');

module.exports = {
  resolve: {
    extensions: ['.js', '.json', '.vue'],
    alias: {
      utils: path.resolve(__dirname, '../../../utils/MyUtilFn'),
    },
  },
};

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Who is using babel-plugin-module-resolver ?

Are you also using it? Send a PR!

