Allow to reduce boilerplate of writing async actions. Based on assumption, that all code created inside an action, should be handled as action too.

This plugin scans for all functions, marked as actions, and then marks all nested functions, which created inside actions as actions too.

Example

In

import { action } from "mobx" ; action( function doSome ( ) { fetch( "/api/list" ).then( function ( response ) { this .items = response.dta; }); });

Out

; import { action } from "mobx" ; action( function doSome ( ) { fetch( "/api/list" ).then(action( function ( response ) { this .items = response.dta; })); });

Caveats

Plugin support only ES6 imports. Only these imports are supported:

import {action} from "mobx" ;

import {action as actionAlias} from "mobx" ;

import * as mobx from "mobx" ;

import * as mobxAlias from "mobx" ;

For example, these cases are not supported:

const mobx = require ( "mobx" )

const {action} = require ( "mobx" )

import * as mobx from "my-mobx-alias"

import * as mobx from "mobx" ; const {action} = mobx; action( function ( ) {});

Installation

$ npm install babel-plugin-mobx-deep-action

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "mobx-deep-action" ] }

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins mobx-deep-action script.js

Via Node API

require ( "babel-core" ).transform( "code" , { plugins : [ "mobx-deep-action" ] });

Usage for async and generator functions.

see https://github.com/Strate/babel-plugin-mobx-async-action

Typescript decorators.

This plugin could handle decorators code, emitted from typescript, such as:

import * as tslib_1 from "tslib" ; import { action } from "mobx" ; export default class Class2 { async method() { const a = ( other ) => { }; return a( function ( ) { }); } } tslib_1.__decorate([ action ], Class2.prototype, "method" , null );

To get this code worked, you should enable importHelpers compiler option, and get tslib package installed. Also, typescript should emit es6 modules, so, you should target your compiler to es2015+. That's all, plugin detect import from "tslib" and handle typescript decorators.

Use other package.

If you use wrapper for "mobx" package, you can pass it's name to plugin: