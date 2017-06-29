openbase logo
bpm

babel-plugin-mjsx

by Richard
4.1.1

Mithril precompilation JSX plugin for babel

Popularity

Downloads/wk

427

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

babel-plugin-mjsx

Build Status

Mithril precompilation JSX plugin for babel.

Installation

$ npm i babel-plugin-mjsx

Usage

Add babel-plugin-mjsx to your plugins config:

$ cat .babelrc
{
     "plugins": ["mjsx"]
}

More information on setting up Babel is available in Babel's documentation

Available plugin options:

  • jsxCompliant: convert attributes to the correct casing, e.g: onClick -> onclick, or for -> htmlFor.
  • warnDeprecatedHtml: Warns of deprecated HTML tags such as blink and center.

More information on plugin options syntax is available in Babel's documentation

Example output:

let a = {t: 1};
let KK = <div style="1" {...a}><Component foo="bar">Component children</Component></div>;

Transpiled:

var a = { t: 1 };
var KK = {
    tag: 'div',
    children: [m.component(Component, {
        foo: 'bar'
    }, ['Component children'])],
    attrs: babelHelpers._extends({
        style: '1'
    }, a)
};

Change Log

v4.1.1

  • Build fix

v4.1.0

  • Added option to convert html attributes to proper casing

    // Add "jsxCompliant" to babel plugin options:
$ cat .babelrc
{
    "plugins":[
        ["mjsx", { jsxCompliant: true }]
    ]
}

  • Added explicit warnDeprecatedHtml option to turn on the deprecated html tags warning added in v3

    // Add "warnDeprecatedHtml" to babel plugin options:
$ cat .babelrc
{
    "plugins":[
        ["mjsx", { warnDeprecatedHtml: true }]
    ]
}

v4.0.0

  • Changed output to trim whitespace similar to how v1.x did.

v3.0.0

  • Removed forcing of tags to be "valid" html tags
  • Print warning instead of erroring for deprecated html tags

