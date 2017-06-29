Mithril precompilation JSX plugin for babel.

Installation

npm i babel-plugin-mjsx

Usage

Add babel-plugin-mjsx to your plugins config:

$ cat .babelrc { "plugins" : [ "mjsx" ] }

More information on setting up Babel is available in Babel's documentation

Available plugin options:

jsxCompliant : convert attributes to the correct casing, e.g: onClick -> onclick , or for -> htmlFor .

: convert attributes to the correct casing, e.g: -> , or -> . warnDeprecatedHtml : Warns of deprecated HTML tags such as blink and center .

More information on plugin options syntax is available in Babel's documentation

Example output:

let a = { t : 1 }; let KK = < div style = "1" { ...a }> < Component foo = "bar" > Component children </ Component > </ div > ;

Transpiled:

var a = { t : 1 }; var KK = { tag : 'div' , children : [m.component(Component, { foo : 'bar' }, [ 'Component children' ])], attrs : babelHelpers._extends({ style : '1' }, a) };

Change Log

v4.1.1

Build fix

v4.1.0

Added option to convert html attributes to proper casing // Add "jsxCompliant" to babel plugin options: $ cat .babelrc { "plugins" :[ [ "mjsx" , { jsxCompliant: true }] ] }

Added explicit warnDeprecatedHtml option to turn on the deprecated html tags warning added in v3 // Add "warnDeprecatedHtml" to babel plugin options: $ cat .babelrc { "plugins" :[ [ "mjsx" , { warnDeprecatedHtml: true }] ] }

v4.0.0

Changed output to trim whitespace similar to how v1.x did.

v3.0.0