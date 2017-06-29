Mithril precompilation JSX plugin for babel.
$ npm i babel-plugin-mjsx
Add
babel-plugin-mjsx to your plugins config:
$ cat .babelrc
{
"plugins": ["mjsx"]
}
More information on setting up Babel is available in Babel's documentation
Available plugin options:
jsxCompliant: convert attributes to the correct casing, e.g:
onClick ->
onclick, or
for ->
htmlFor.
warnDeprecatedHtml: Warns of deprecated HTML tags such as
blink and
center.
More information on plugin options syntax is available in Babel's documentation
Example output:
let a = {t: 1};
let KK = <div style="1" {...a}><Component foo="bar">Component children</Component></div>;
Transpiled:
var a = { t: 1 };
var KK = {
tag: 'div',
children: [m.component(Component, {
foo: 'bar'
}, ['Component children'])],
attrs: babelHelpers._extends({
style: '1'
}, a)
};
v4.1.1
v4.1.0
Added option to convert html attributes to proper casing
// Add "jsxCompliant" to babel plugin options:
$ cat .babelrc
{
"plugins":[
["mjsx", { jsxCompliant: true }]
]
}
Added explicit
warnDeprecatedHtml option to turn on the deprecated html tags warning added in v3
// Add "warnDeprecatedHtml" to babel plugin options:
$ cat .babelrc
{
"plugins":[
["mjsx", { warnDeprecatedHtml: true }]
]
}
v4.0.0
v3.0.0