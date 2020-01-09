WARNING: This package is unmaintained. It probably still works but I am not able to maintain it. If anyone wishes to pick this up leave an issue and I can give access.
Also, that package aren't working with newest Babel (that have @babel namespace) right now.
Optimizes
.forEach,
.every,
.find,
.map,
.filter statements to
for stements
$ npm install babel-plugin-loop-optimizer
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["babel-plugin-loop-optimizer"]
}
$ babel --plugins loop-optimizer script.js
require('babel').transform('code', {
plugins: ['loop-optimizer']
});
Now you may say "wait, wait, wait!" This optimizes on things that aren't just arrays! My
map#forEach is optimized too! To fix this, add a comment that says
// O: KEEP right before the line on which you use some optimized function. Examples:
var m = new Map();
// loop-optimizer: KEEP
m.forEach(f)
or:
var s = new Set();
// loop-optimizer: KEEP
for (var i = 0; i < 5; s.forEach(f)) {
// ...
}
This is required since it is not possible to determine an object's type at compile-time.
Also, if you don't want reverse order, you can disable this (optimization) behavior by adding comment
// loop-optimizer: FORWARD right before the line on which you use some optimized function. Example:
let ar = [1, 2, 3]
// loop-optimizer: FORWARD
ar.forEach(console.log)
function timesTwo(arr) {
return arr.map(n => n * 2);
}
to:
function timesTwo(arr) {
let _a = arr;
let _f = n => n * 2;
let _r = [];
for (let _i = _a.length; _i--;)
_r.push(_f(_a[_i], _i, _a));
return _r;
}
If you need any other help, don't hesitate to leave an issue