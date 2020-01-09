WARNING: This package is unmaintained. It probably still works but I am not able to maintain it. If anyone wishes to pick this up leave an issue and I can give access.

Also, that package aren't working with newest Babel (that have @babel namespace) right now.

Optimizes .forEach , .every , .find , .map , .filter statements to for stements

Installation

$ npm install babel-plugin-loop-optimizer

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "babel-plugin-loop-optimizer" ] }

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins loop-optimizer script.js

Via Node API

require ( 'babel' ).transform( 'code' , { plugins : [ 'loop-optimizer' ] });

Now you may say "wait, wait, wait!" This optimizes on things that aren't just arrays! My map#forEach is optimized too! To fix this, add a comment that says // O: KEEP right before the line on which you use some optimized function. Examples:

var m = new Map (); m.forEach(f)

or:

var s = new Set (); for ( var i = 0 ; i < 5 ; s.forEach(f)) { }

This is required since it is not possible to determine an object's type at compile-time.

Also, if you don't want reverse order, you can disable this (optimization) behavior by adding comment // loop-optimizer: FORWARD right before the line on which you use some optimized function. Example:

let ar = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] ar.forEach( console .log)

Example

function timesTwo ( arr ) { return arr.map( n => n * 2 ); }

to:

function timesTwo ( arr ) { let _a = arr; let _f = n => n * 2 ; let _r = []; for ( let _i = _a.length; _i--;) _r.push(_f(_a[_i], _i, _a)); return _r; }

If you need any other help, don't hesitate to leave an issue