A simple transform to cherry-pick Lodash modules so you don’t have to.
Combine with lodash-webpack-plugin for even smaller cherry-picked builds!
$ npm i --save lodash
$ npm i --save-dev babel-plugin-lodash @babel/cli @babel/preset-env
Transforms
import _ from 'lodash'
import { add } from 'lodash/fp'
const addOne = add(1)
_.map([1, 2, 3], addOne)
roughly to
import _add from 'lodash/fp/add'
import _map from 'lodash/map'
const addOne = _add(1)
_map([1, 2, 3], addOne)
{
"plugins": ["lodash"],
"presets": [["@babel/env", { "targets": { "node": 6 } }]]
}
Set plugin options using an array of
[pluginName, optionsObject].
{
"plugins": [["lodash", { "id": "lodash-compat", "cwd": "some/path" }]],
"presets": [["@babel/env", { "targets": { "node": 6 } }]]
}
The
options.id can be an array of ids.
{
"plugins": [["lodash", { "id": ["async", "lodash-bound"] }]],
"presets": [["@babel/env", { "targets": { "node": 6 } }]]
}
$ babel --plugins lodash --presets @babel/es2015 script.js
require('babel-core').transform('code', {
'plugins': ['lodash'],
'presets': [['@babel/env', { 'targets': { 'node': 6 } }]]
})
'module': {
'loaders': [{
'loader': 'babel-loader',
'test': /\.js$/,
'exclude': /node_modules/,
'query': {
'plugins': ['lodash'],
'presets': [['@babel/env', { 'targets': { 'node': 6 } }]]
}
}]
}
Can this plugin produce ES2015 imports rather than CommonJS imports?
This plugin produces ES2015 imports by default. The
@babel/plugin-transform-modules-commonjs
plugin, which is included in the
@babel/preset-es2015
preset, transforms ES2015
import statements to CommonJS. Omit it from your
preset to preserve ES2015 style imports.