A simple transform to cherry-pick Lodash modules so you don’t have to.

Combine with lodash-webpack-plugin for even smaller cherry-picked builds!

Install

npm i --save lodash npm i --save-dev babel-plugin-lodash @babel/cli @babel/preset-env

Example

Transforms

import _ from 'lodash' import { add } from 'lodash/fp' const addOne = add( 1 ) _.map([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], addOne)

roughly to

import _add from 'lodash/fp/add' import _map from 'lodash/map' const addOne = _add( 1 ) _map([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], addOne)

Usage

{ "plugins" : [ "lodash" ], "presets" : [[ "@babel/env" , { "targets" : { "node" : 6 } }]] }

Set plugin options using an array of [pluginName, optionsObject] .

{ "plugins" : [[ "lodash" , { "id" : "lodash-compat" , "cwd" : "some/path" }]], "presets" : [[ "@babel/env" , { "targets" : { "node" : 6 } }]] }

The options.id can be an array of ids.

{ "plugins" : [[ "lodash" , { "id" : [ "async" , "lodash-bound" ] }]], "presets" : [[ "@babel/env" , { "targets" : { "node" : 6 } }]] }

Babel CLI

$ babel --plugins lodash --presets @babel/es2015 script.js

Babel API

require ( 'babel-core' ).transform( 'code' , { 'plugins' : [ 'lodash' ], 'presets' : [[ '@babel/env' , { 'targets' : { 'node' : 6 } }]] })

'module' : { 'loaders' : [{ 'loader' : 'babel-loader' , 'test' : /\.js$/ , 'exclude' : /node_modules/ , 'query' : { 'plugins' : [ 'lodash' ], 'presets' : [[ '@babel/env' , { 'targets' : { 'node' : 6 } }]] } }] }

FAQ

Can this plugin produce ES2015 imports rather than CommonJS imports?

This plugin produces ES2015 imports by default. The @babel/plugin-transform-modules-commonjs plugin, which is included in the @babel/preset-es2015 preset, transforms ES2015 import statements to CommonJS. Omit it from your preset to preserve ES2015 style imports.

Limitations