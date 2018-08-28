openbase logo
babel-plugin-lodash

by lodash
3.3.4 (see all)

Modular Lodash builds without the hassle.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

babel-plugin-lodash

A simple transform to cherry-pick Lodash modules so you don’t have to.

Combine with lodash-webpack-plugin for even smaller cherry-picked builds!

Install

$ npm i --save lodash
$ npm i --save-dev babel-plugin-lodash @babel/cli @babel/preset-env

Example

Transforms

import _ from 'lodash'
import { add } from 'lodash/fp'

const addOne = add(1)
_.map([1, 2, 3], addOne)

roughly to

import _add from 'lodash/fp/add'
import _map from 'lodash/map'

const addOne = _add(1)
_map([1, 2, 3], addOne)

Usage

.babelrc
{
  "plugins": ["lodash"],
  "presets": [["@babel/env", { "targets": { "node": 6 } }]]
}

Set plugin options using an array of [pluginName, optionsObject].

{
  "plugins": [["lodash", { "id": "lodash-compat", "cwd": "some/path" }]],
  "presets": [["@babel/env", { "targets": { "node": 6 } }]]
}

The options.id can be an array of ids.

{
  "plugins": [["lodash", { "id": ["async", "lodash-bound"] }]],
  "presets": [["@babel/env", { "targets": { "node": 6 } }]]
}
Babel CLI
$ babel --plugins lodash --presets @babel/es2015 script.js
Babel API
require('babel-core').transform('code', {
  'plugins': ['lodash'],
  'presets': [['@babel/env', { 'targets': { 'node': 6 } }]]
})
webpack.config.js
'module': {
  'loaders': [{
    'loader': 'babel-loader',
    'test': /\.js$/,
    'exclude': /node_modules/,
    'query': {
      'plugins': ['lodash'],
      'presets': [['@babel/env', { 'targets': { 'node': 6 } }]]
    }
  }]
}

FAQ

Can this plugin produce ES2015 imports rather than CommonJS imports?

This plugin produces ES2015 imports by default. The @babel/plugin-transform-modules-commonjs plugin, which is included in the @babel/preset-es2015 preset, transforms ES2015 import statements to CommonJS. Omit it from your preset to preserve ES2015 style imports.

Limitations

  • You must use ES2015 imports to load Lodash
  • Babel < 6 & Node.js < 4 aren’t supported
  • Chain sequences aren’t supported. See this blog post for alternatives.
  • Modularized method packages aren’t supported

October 7, 2020

