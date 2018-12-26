openbase logo
bpj

babel-plugin-jsx-vue-functional

by Nick Messing
2.1.0 (see all)

JSX Syntactic Sugar Plugin for Vue Functional Components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

DEPRECATED: Check https://github.com/vuejs/jsx instead

JSX Functional Components for Vue JSX

This babel plugin adds some syntactic sugar to JSX.

Usage:

npm i babel-plugin-jsx-vue-functional -D

or

yarn add babel-plugin-jsx-vue-functional -D

Then add jsx-vue-functional to your .babelrc file under plugins

example .babelrc:

{
  "presets": ["es2015"],
  "plugins": ["jsx-vue-functional", "transform-vue-jsx"]
}

Example:

const A = () => <h1>Hello World</h1>
export const B = ({ props, listeners }) => <div onClick={listeners.click}>{props.msg}<A /></div>

will be transpiled into:

const A = {
  functional: true,
  render: (h) => <h1>Hello World</h1>
}

export const B = {
  functional: true,
  render: (h, { props, listeners }) => <div onClick={listeners.click}>{props.msg}<A /></div>
}

Warning

This plugin will transform all named arrow functions that contain JSX and starting with version 2.0.0 so this code will not work:

const A = () => <h1>Hello World</h1>
export const B = ({ props, listeners }) => <div onClick={listeners.click}>{props.msg}{A()}</div>

