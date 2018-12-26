This babel plugin adds some syntactic sugar to JSX.
npm i babel-plugin-jsx-vue-functional -D
or
yarn add babel-plugin-jsx-vue-functional -D
Then add
jsx-vue-functional to your
.babelrc file under
plugins
example .babelrc:
{
"presets": ["es2015"],
"plugins": ["jsx-vue-functional", "transform-vue-jsx"]
}
Example:
const A = () => <h1>Hello World</h1>
export const B = ({ props, listeners }) => <div onClick={listeners.click}>{props.msg}<A /></div>
will be transpiled into:
const A = {
functional: true,
render: (h) => <h1>Hello World</h1>
}
export const B = {
functional: true,
render: (h, { props, listeners }) => <div onClick={listeners.click}>{props.msg}<A /></div>
}
This plugin will transform all named arrow functions that contain JSX and starting with version 2.0.0 so this code will not work:
const A = () => <h1>Hello World</h1>
export const B = ({ props, listeners }) => <div onClick={listeners.click}>{props.msg}{A()}</div>