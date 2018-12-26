JSX Functional Components for Vue JSX

This babel plugin adds some syntactic sugar to JSX.

npm i babel-plugin-jsx-vue-functional -D

or

yarn add babel-plugin-jsx-vue-functional -D

Then add jsx-vue-functional to your .babelrc file under plugins

example .babelrc:

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" ], "plugins" : [ "jsx-vue-functional" , "transform-vue-jsx" ] }

Example:

const A = () => < h1 > Hello World </ h1 > export const B = ( { props, listeners } ) => < div onClick = {listeners.click} > {props.msg} < A /> </ div >

will be transpiled into:

const A = { functional : true , render : ( h ) => < h1 > Hello World </ h1 > } export const B = { functional : true , render : ( h, { props, listeners } ) => < div onClick = {listeners.click} > {props.msg} < A /> </ div > }

Warning

This plugin will transform all named arrow functions that contain JSX and starting with version 2.0.0 so this code will not work: