Remove
data-test-id attributes from your production builds.
It's not usually a good idea to couple our test code with DOM element id's or CSS classnames.
.o-some-class or
#some-id selector couples our test to the CSS; making changes can be expensive from a maintainance point of view, whether they are coming from the CSS or the tests
<span /> or
<p> can be equally as difficult to maintain; these things move around so if your looking for
.first() you might get a nasty surprise
We wanted to decouple our tests from these concerns, in a way that would support both unit level tests and end to end test. Bring in:
data-test-id="some-test-id"
This package give you the ability to strip these test id's from production code.
npm install babel-plugin-jsx-remove-data-test-id --save-dev
Add this to you babel config plugins
plugins: ["babel-plugin-jsx-remove-data-test-id"];
In some configurations the above will strip out the test attribute before the tests are run, causing them to fail. If this is the case for your project, you'll need to limit the plugin to non-test environments.
{
env: {
production: {
plugins: ["babel-plugin-jsx-remove-data-test-id"]
},
test: {
plugins: ["other-plugins"]
}
}
}
Add
data-test-id to your react components
return (
<div>
<p data-test-id="component-text">{someText}</p>
</div>
);
This plugin specifies Babel 7 as its peer dependency - while it also works with Babel 6 you might want to install
@babel/core@6.0.0-bridge.1 to get rid of unmet peer dependency warnings.
By default attributes with name
data-test-id or
data-testid (as used in react-testing-library) will be stripped. You can also define custom attribute names via plugin options in your babel config:
plugins: [
[
"babel-plugin-jsx-remove-data-test-id",
{
attributes: "selenium-id"
}
]
];
Or if you need to strip off multiple attributes, you can define an attributes array as follows:
plugins: [
[
"babel-plugin-jsx-remove-data-test-id",
{
attributes: ["data-test-id", "selenium-id", "another-attr-to-be-stripped"]
}
]
];
Make sure the plugins are part of your babel config, and build away - that's it.
data-test-id's (respectively your custom named attributes) will be stripped.