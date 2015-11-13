babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx has a
pragma option that's used when transforming JSX to function calls instead of the default function
React.createElement.
This Babel plugin is a companion to that feature that allows you to dynamically load a module associated with the
pragma value.
From v1.0.0 this works with the Babel v6 plugin API, not v5.
Example:
Given this file:
<Some jsx="element" />
babel would normally transform the JSX to:
React.createElement(Some, { jsx: "element" });
By setting the
pragma option like this:
babel.transform(code, {
plugins: [
["babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx", {
pragma: "whatever",
}],
]
})
It would instead transform it to:
whatever(Some, { jsx: "element" });
However, you might need to load a module corresponding to
whatever in each module containing JSX:
import whatever from "whatever";
// or
var whatever = require("whatever");
This plugin allows you to make that part dynamic as well:
babel.transform(code, {
plugins: [
["babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx", {
pragma: "whatever",
}],
["babel-plugin-jsx-pragmatic", {
module: "/something/whatever",
import: "whatever"
}],
]
})
Results in:
import {default as whatever} from "/something/whatever";
module
String. Module ID or pathname. The value of the
ModuleSpecifier of an import. Required.
import
String. The identifier that you want to import the
module with. This should correspond to the root identifier of the
pragma value. Required. Examples:
{
plugins: [
["babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx", {
pragma: "x",
}],
["babel-plugin-jsx-pragmatic", {
module: "/something/whatever",
import: "x"
}],
]
}
{
plugins: [
["babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx", {
pragma: "x.y",
}],
["babel-plugin-jsx-pragmatic", {
module: "/something/whatever",
import: "x"
}],
]
}
export
String. The export that you want to import as
import from
module. Default value is
default (the default export). Examples:
// Will import the default export (`default`)
{
module: "whatever",
import: "x"
}
// import {default as x} from "whatever"
// Will import the default export (`default`)
{
module: "whatever",
import: "x",
export: "default",
}
// import {default as x} from "whatever"
// Will import the export named `something`
{
module: "whatever",
import: "x",
export: "something",
}
// import {something as x} from "whatever"
Doesn't do anything special in the case that the file being transformed
already imports or declares an identifier with the same name as
import.
Doesn't take into account when a file actually contains a JSX pragma comment.