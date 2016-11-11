npm i -S babel-plugin-jsx-fragment
To use include
jsx-fragment in your plugins array in your
.babelrc or config object. Works with React
0.13+ .
By default the fragment tag name is
<frag> but you can configure it to whatever you want with the
tagName option.
{
"plugins": [
["jsx-fragment", { "tagName": "fragment" }]
]
}
JSX gets ugly when using conditionals that return more than one jsx element
<div>
{ true && [
<span/>, <div/>
]
}
</div>
You need to use commas (gross) and an array literal (yuck).
jsx-fragment allows for a simple syntax to hide the ugliness, based on the discussion here. Just use the pseudo element
<frag> to wrap arrays of Elements.
<div>
{ condition && <frag>
<span/>
<div/>
</frag>
}
</div>
the
<frag> element will be compiled away into the following.
React.createElement("div", null, condition && ReactFragment.create({
key_0: React.createElement("span", null),
key_1: React.createElement("div", null)
})
);