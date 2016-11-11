jsx fragment babel plugin

npm i -S babel-plugin-jsx-fragment

To use include jsx-fragment in your plugins array in your .babelrc or config object. Works with React 0.13 + . By default the fragment tag name is <frag> but you can configure it to whatever you want with the tagName option.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "jsx-fragment" , { "tagName" : "fragment" }] ] }

The Problem

JSX gets ugly when using conditionals that return more than one jsx element

<div> { true && [ < span /> , <div/> ] } < /div>

You need to use commas (gross) and an array literal (yuck). jsx-fragment allows for a simple syntax to hide the ugliness, based on the discussion here. Just use the pseudo element <frag> to wrap arrays of Elements.

<div> { condition && < frag > < span /> < div /> </ frag > } < /div>

the <frag> element will be compiled away into the following.