We use JSX because we want HTML gurus to maintain the JSX in our React Components.

These examples are hard for non-JS people to modify and understand:

class Example extends React . Component { render() { let { color } = this .props; let $node = color ? <ColorSwatch color={color}/> : null; return ( <div> {$node} </div> ); } } class Example2 extends React.Component { renderColor() { if (this.props.color) { return <ColorSwatch color={this.props.color}/>; } } render() { return ( <div> {this._renderColor()} </div> ); } }

They are even harder in nested scenarios. This is much easier for our non-JS gurus (and shorter with more clarity around purpose):

class Example extends React . Component { render() { let { color } = this .props; return ( < div > < ColorSwatch display-if = {color} color = {color}/ > </ div > ); } }

Installation

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-jsx-display-if

Use

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "optional" : [...], "loose" : [...], "plugins" : [ "jsx-display-if" ] }

If for some reason you are using babel programatically: