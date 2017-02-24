openbase logo
babel-plugin-jsx-display-if

by Craftsy
3.0.0 (see all)

babel plugin to add conditional display ala ng-if to jsx

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

babel-plugin-jsx-display-if

npm version npm downloads

We use JSX because we want HTML gurus to maintain the JSX in our React Components.

These examples are hard for non-JS people to modify and understand:

class Example extends React.Component {
    render() {
        let {
            color
        } = this.props;
        let $node = color ? <ColorSwatch color={color}/> : null;
        return (
            <div>
                {$node}
            </div>
        );
    }
}

class Example2 extends React.Component {
    renderColor() {
        if (this.props.color) {
            return <ColorSwatch color={this.props.color}/>;
        }
    }
    render() {
        return (
            <div>
                {this._renderColor()}
            </div>
        );
    }
}

They are even harder in nested scenarios. This is much easier for our non-JS gurus (and shorter with more clarity around purpose):

class Example extends React.Component {
    render() {
        let {
            color
        } = this.props;
        return (
            <div>
                <ColorSwatch display-if={color} color={color}/>
            </div>
        );
    }
}

Installation

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-jsx-display-if

Use

.babelrc

{
    "optional": [...],
    "loose": [...],
    "plugins": ["jsx-display-if"]
}

If for some reason you are using babel programatically:

babel.transform(code, {
    plugins: ['jsx-display-if'],
}).code

