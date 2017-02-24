We use JSX because we want HTML gurus to maintain the JSX in our React Components.
These examples are hard for non-JS people to modify and understand:
class Example extends React.Component {
render() {
let {
color
} = this.props;
let $node = color ? <ColorSwatch color={color}/> : null;
return (
<div>
{$node}
</div>
);
}
}
class Example2 extends React.Component {
renderColor() {
if (this.props.color) {
return <ColorSwatch color={this.props.color}/>;
}
}
render() {
return (
<div>
{this._renderColor()}
</div>
);
}
}
They are even harder in nested scenarios. This is much easier for our non-JS gurus (and shorter with more clarity around purpose):
class Example extends React.Component {
render() {
let {
color
} = this.props;
return (
<div>
<ColorSwatch display-if={color} color={color}/>
</div>
);
}
}
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-jsx-display-if
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"optional": [...],
"loose": [...],
"plugins": ["jsx-display-if"]
}
If for some reason you are using babel programatically:
babel.transform(code, {
plugins: ['jsx-display-if'],
}).code