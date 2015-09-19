This plugin produces JSX-IR output of given JSX source. Main purpose of this plugin is to be used with
jsx-runtime and one or more its renderers. But, of course, if could be used separately.
npm install babel-plugin-jsx
Basic usage look like this:
babel.transform(code, {
plugins: ['babel-plugin-jsx'],
blacklist: ['react']
});
or any other way described here.
Because Babel does not supports direct providing options for plugins (yet), here are some tricks:
First of all, you need to require "plugin-generator" which will generate for you plugin instance with specified options:
var jsx = require('babel-plugin-jsx/gen');
Next you can generate plugin on the fly if you are using
babel-core directly:
var jsx = require('babel-plugin-jsx/gen');
var babel = require('babel-core');
babel.transform(code, {
plugins: [jsx({
... // options goes here
})],
blacklist: ['react']
});
Or create special file in your package and use it as a module instead:
// my-local-plugin.js
module.exports = require('babel-plugin-jsx/gen')({
... // options goes here
});
then use it in other place like
index.js:
babel.transform(code, {
plugins: ['./my-local-plugin'],
blacklist: ['react']
});
There is some number of options, first and main option is
captureScope:
captureScope [boolean] - when enabled plugin looks for current scope to find same variables as JSX source tags. For example, this code
<div></div> will produce
{ tag: 'div', ... } when capture is disabled and
{ tag: ['div', div], ...} when capture is enabled -- plugin captures variable for feature use by runtime.
builtins [Array] - only has effect when
captureScope is
true. This options allows number of built-ins tags so plugin won't need to look for when in the scope. Usage of this options assumes that renderer knows how to handle listed built-in tags. If this option is provided and used tag is not a built-in and it's not in the current scope when compilation error will be thrown.
throwOnMissing [boolean] - only has effect when
captureScope and
builtins options are used simultaneously. By default this is
true, setting it to
false means that plugin won't throw compilation error for missed tags, instead it will produce normal scope output and if variable is missing you will get an runtime error.
<div className="box">
<List>
<div className="list-wrap">
<ListItem index={ index } {... val } />
</div>
</List>
</div>
({
tag: "div",
props: {
className: "box"
},
children: [{
tag: "List",
props: null,
children: [{
tag: "div",
props: {
className: "list-wrap"
},
children: [{
tag: "ListItem",
props: _extends({
index: index
}, val),
children: null
}]
}]
}]
})