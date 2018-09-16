openbase logo
bpj

babel-plugin-jsdoc-to-assert

by azu
4.0.0 (see all)

Runtime type checking for JSDoc

Documentation
Downloads/wk

188

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

babel-plugin-jsdoc-to-assert Build Status

Babel plugin for jsdoc-to-assert.

Preset version: babel-preset-jsdoc-to-assert: Babel preset for jsdoc-to-assert

This plugin JSDoc(@param and @type) to assertion method for runtime testing.

@param

/**
 * @param {number} param - this is a param.
 * @param {string} b - this is a param.
 * @param {string[]} [c] - this is a param.
 */
function myFunc(param, b, c) {
}

to

/**
 * @param {number} param - this is a param.
 * @param {string} b - this is a param.
 * @param {string[]} [c] - this is a param.
 */
function myFunc(param, b, c) {
  console.assert(typeof param === 'number');
  console.assert(typeof b === 'string');
}

@type

/**
 * @type {string}
 */
const value = "s";

to 

/**
 * @type {string}
 */
const value = "s";
console.assert(typeof value === "string");

Installation

npm install babel-plugin-jsdoc-to-assert

Usage

Via .babelrc

{
  "plugins": [
    "jsdoc-to-assert"
  ]
}

In development only:

{
  "presets": [
    "es2015"
  ],
  "env": {
    "development": {
      "plugins": [
        "jsdoc-to-assert"
      ]
    }
  }
}

If build files with NODE_ENV=production, don't convert JSDoc to assert.

"build": "NODE_ENV=production babel src --out-dir lib --source-maps",

Options

  • checkAtParam: boolean
    • Default: true
    • Check typing of @param
  • checkAtType: boolean
    • Default: false
    • Check typing of @type

FAQ

Q. Try to use this, but throw parsing error:

ERROR in ./src/js/framework/Context.js
Module build failed: SyntaxError: Unterminated string constant (3:16)
    at Parser.pp.raise (/Users/azu/.ghq/github.com/azu/svg-feeling/node_modules/babylon/index.js:1378:13)
    at Parser.readString (/Users/azu/.ghq/github.com/azu/svg-feeling/node_modules/babylon/index.js:5402:49)
    at Parser.getTokenFromCode (/Users/azu/.ghq/github.com/azu/svg-feeling/node_modules/babylon/index.js:52
    ....
 @ ./src/index.js 24:15-48

A. It seem to be a bug of babel-plugin-jsdoc-to-assert. Please file issue with your code 🙇‍♂️

Q. Why checkAtType is default disable?

It is a problem of babel transform order.

ES2015 -> jsdoc-to-assert cause following problem.

AssertionError: Invalid JSDoc: typeof _this === "string"
+ expected - actual

Tests

npm test

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT

