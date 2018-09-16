Babel plugin for jsdoc-to-assert.

Preset version: babel-preset-jsdoc-to-assert: Babel preset for jsdoc-to-assert

This plugin JSDoc( @param and @type ) to assertion method for runtime testing.

function myFunc ( param, b, c ) { }

to

function myFunc ( param, b, c ) { console .assert( typeof param === 'number' ); console .assert( typeof b === 'string' ); }

const value = "s" ;

to

const value = "s" ; console .assert( typeof value === "string" );

Installation

npm install babel-plugin-jsdoc- to - assert

Usage

Via .babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "jsdoc-to-assert" ] }

In development only:

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" ], "env" : { "development" : { "plugins" : [ "jsdoc-to-assert" ] } } }

If build files with NODE_ENV=production , don't convert JSDoc to assert.

"build" : "NODE_ENV=production babel src --out-dir lib --source-maps" ,

Options

checkAtParam : boolean Default: true Check typing of @param

: boolean checkAtType : boolean Default: false Check typing of @type

: boolean

FAQ

Q. Try to use this, but throw parsing error:

ERROR in ./src/js/framework/Context .js Module build failed: SyntaxError: Unterminated string constant ( 3 : 16 ) at Parser .pp .raise (/Users/azu/.ghq/github.com/azu/svg-feeling/node_modules/babylon/index .js : 1378 : 13 ) at Parser .readString (/Users/azu/.ghq/github.com/azu/svg-feeling/node_modules/babylon/index .js : 5402 : 49 ) at Parser .getTokenFromCode (/Users/azu/.ghq/github.com/azu/svg-feeling/node_modules/babylon/index .js : 52 .... @ ./src/index .js 24 : 15 - 48

A. It seem to be a bug of babel-plugin-jsdoc-to-assert . Please file issue with your code 🙇‍♂️

Q. Why checkAtType is default disable?

It is a problem of babel transform order.

ES2015 -> jsdoc-to-assert cause following problem.

AssertionError: Invalid JSDoc: typeof _this === "string" + expected - actual

Tests

npm test

Contributing

License

MIT