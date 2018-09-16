Babel plugin for jsdoc-to-assert.
Preset version: babel-preset-jsdoc-to-assert: Babel preset for jsdoc-to-assert
This plugin JSDoc(
@param and
@type) to assertion method for runtime testing.
@param
/**
* @param {number} param - this is a param.
* @param {string} b - this is a param.
* @param {string[]} [c] - this is a param.
*/
function myFunc(param, b, c) {
}
to
/**
* @param {number} param - this is a param.
* @param {string} b - this is a param.
* @param {string[]} [c] - this is a param.
*/
function myFunc(param, b, c) {
console.assert(typeof param === 'number');
console.assert(typeof b === 'string');
}
@type
/**
* @type {string}
*/
const value = "s";
to
/**
* @type {string}
*/
const value = "s";
console.assert(typeof value === "string");
npm install babel-plugin-jsdoc-to-assert
Via
.babelrc
{
"plugins": [
"jsdoc-to-assert"
]
}
In development only:
{
"presets": [
"es2015"
],
"env": {
"development": {
"plugins": [
"jsdoc-to-assert"
]
}
}
}
If build files with
NODE_ENV=production, don't convert JSDoc to assert.
"build": "NODE_ENV=production babel src --out-dir lib --source-maps",
checkAtParam: boolean
true
@param
checkAtType: boolean
false
@type
Q. Try to use this, but throw parsing error:
ERROR in ./src/js/framework/Context.js
Module build failed: SyntaxError: Unterminated string constant (3:16)
at Parser.pp.raise (/Users/azu/.ghq/github.com/azu/svg-feeling/node_modules/babylon/index.js:1378:13)
at Parser.readString (/Users/azu/.ghq/github.com/azu/svg-feeling/node_modules/babylon/index.js:5402:49)
at Parser.getTokenFromCode (/Users/azu/.ghq/github.com/azu/svg-feeling/node_modules/babylon/index.js:52
....
@ ./src/index.js 24:15-48
A. It seem to be a bug of
babel-plugin-jsdoc-to-assert.
Please file issue with your code 🙇♂️
Q. Why
checkAtType is default disable?
It is a problem of babel transform order.
ES2015 -> jsdoc-to-assert cause following problem.
AssertionError: Invalid JSDoc: typeof _this === "string"
+ expected - actual
MIT