Babel plugin to enable js-logger in your entire project efficiently.
This Babel plugin enables js-logger in your entire project by placing
const logger = require('js-logger').get('project:example:path'); in front of every transpiled JavaScript file. Works with Babel standalone, e.g. within a backend, or together with Webpack, e.g. within a frontend.
Have a look at our logger-example project. It is a self-contained showcase on how to use js-logger within your backend and frontend code efficiently.
Install
js-logger and the plugin module via
npm install js-logger --save
npm install babel-plugin-js-logger --save-dev
or
yarn add js-logger
yarn add babel-plugin-js-logger --dev
Add
babel-plugin-js-logger to your
.babelrc, e.g. like this:
{
"presets": ["es2015", "stage-0", "react"],
"plugins": ["transform-runtime", "transform-decorators-legacy", "js-logger"]
}
Initialize
js-logger in your main routine with
require('js-logger').useDefaults();. See js-logger/readme for more.
In case you use
import instead of
require to import your modules, you will have to outsource the initialization routine into a separate file which has to be imported at the very first. Reason: import statements are moved to the top of every file automatically since this is required by the standard and Babel complies to it. Otherwise, you will run your code to initialize
js-logger a bit later in the process than you truly intend to do and you might miss a few logging messages.
I use this pattern in my projects:
1)
main.js: Import your
logger-init.js at the very first in your main entry point.
import './logger-init.js';
import ExampleModule from './example-module.js';
...
2)
logger-init.js: Run your initialization code for
js-logger here.
require('js-logger').useDefaults();
The plugin provides the following options to tweak the behavior of the plugin during code generation.
|Option
|Values
|Default
|Description
variable
|Valid JS identifier
"logger"
|Name of the logger variable
module
|Valid NodeJS module name
"js-logger"
|Name of the logger module
factory
|Valid JS identifier
"get"
|Name of the logger factory method (called on the module)
format
{ project: Boolean, level: Integer, separator: String, extensions: Array<String> }
{ project: true, level: -1, separator: ':', extensions: [ '.js', '.jsx' ] }
|Parametrizes the logger name to be generated (see below)
The
format options parametrize the logger name to be generated.
|Option
|Values
|Description
project
true
|Include the project name provided in the
package.json
project
false
|Do not include the project name
level
0
|Use the full path starting from the project root (= directory where
package.json was found)
level
< 0
|Use the full path starting from the
nth level below the project root (very useful to omit the name of the
src directory used in projects)
level
> 0
|Use the last
n levels of the path
separator
|e.g.
:
|Use
: as a namespace separator
extensions
|e.g.
[ '.js', '.jsx' ]
|Strip
.js and
.jsx extensions from path
A
.babelrc configuration example which uses dots as separators and omits the project name.
{
"presets": [ "es2015", "stage-0", "react" ],
"plugins": [ "transform-runtime", "transform-decorators-legacy",
[ "js-logger", { "format": { "separator": ".", "project": false } } ]
]
}
Once you configured the plugin, you can use the logger in every JS file easily via the
logger variable. See js-logger/readme for more.
The file
my-project/src/some/sub/module.js
logger.debug("some debug message");
would produce the output
[my-project:some:sub:module] some debug message
if used with default configuration and a
my-project/package.json providing the project name
my-project.