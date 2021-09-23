Import raw SVG files into your code, optimising with SVGO, and removing ID namespace conflicts.
import statements into inline SVG strings
So this:
import someSvg from "some-svg.svg";
Becomes this:
var someSvg =
'<svg width="50" height="50" viewBox="0 0 50 50" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>home</title><path d="M37.6 24.104l-4.145-4.186v-6.389h-3.93v2.416L26.05 12.43a1.456 1.456 0 0 0-2.07 0L12.43 24.104a1.488 1.488 0 0 0 0 2.092c.284.288.658.431 1.031.431h1.733V38h6.517v-8.475h6.608V38h6.517V26.627h1.77v-.006c.36-.01.72-.145.995-.425a1.488 1.488 0 0 0 0-2.092" fill="#191919" fill-rule="evenodd" id="someSvg-someID"/></svg>';
So you can do something like this maybe:
import React from "react";
import someSvg from "some-svg.svg";
const NaughtyUsage = () => (
<span
dangerouslySetInnerHTML={{
__html: someSvg,
}}
/>
);
Does what it says on the tin. You can pass options to the SVGO processor with an
svgo object in options.
You can also disable this option if you really want, with
disableSVGO: true.
id’s to prevent conflicts
If you inline a lot of SVGs you might get namespace conflicts, which could be really annoying if you're styling your SVG in CSS and whatnot. This plugin solves that with some some regex trickery. The namespace of the ID comes from the name of import/require variable.
So given this simple
cheese.svg file:
<svg><circle cx="10" cy="10" r="50" id="CIRCLE"></circle></svg>
Which you then import like so:
import wheelOfCheese from "cheese.svg";
You get the following output:
var wheelOfCheese =
'<svg><circle cx="10" cy="10" r="50" id="wheelOfCheese-CIRCLE"></circle></svg>';
To disable this feature, pass
disableNamespaceIds: true in the options.
If you need to use the output directly in an image source (<img src=> or in a css background-image, for example), you can pass
exportDataURI: true in the options.
The output will be encoded as base64 and prefixed with
data:image/svg+xml;base64,, so you can do something like:
import logo from "./logo.svg";
const Logo = () => <img src={logo} />;
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-inline-svg
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["inline-svg"]
}
ignorePattern - A string regex that imports will be tested against so you can ignore them
disableSVGO - set to
false to disable running the svg through SVGO
disableNamespaceIds - set to
false to leave all id's as they are
svgo - an object of SVGO options
exportDataURI - set to
true to export a base64-encoded SVG, prefixed with
data:image/svg+xml;base64,
Example .babelrc:
{
"plugins": [
[
"inline-svg",
{
"ignorePattern": "icons",
"disableNamespaceIds": true,
"svgo": {
"plugins": [
{
"removeDimensions": true,
}
]
}
}
]
]
}
Note: To function correctly, this babel plugin disables the
cleanupIDs SVGO plugin by default (to facilitate the ID namespacing). When passing your own SVGO options you might want to remove the
cleanupIDs plugin so namespacing still works.
Also note: the ID namespaceing can be done with a similar SVGO plugin,
prefixIds — however this prefix is a static string so you might still end up with namespace conflicts.
$ babel --plugins inline-svg script.js
require("babel-core").transform("code", {
plugins: ["inline-svg"],
}); // => { code, map, ast };