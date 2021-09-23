Import raw SVG files into your code, optimising with SVGO, and removing ID namespace conflicts.

What it do

1. Turns import statements into inline SVG strings

So this:

import someSvg from "some-svg.svg" ;

Becomes this:

var someSvg = '<svg width="50" height="50" viewBox="0 0 50 50" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><title>home</title><path d="M37.6 24.104l-4.145-4.186v-6.389h-3.93v2.416L26.05 12.43a1.456 1.456 0 0 0-2.07 0L12.43 24.104a1.488 1.488 0 0 0 0 2.092c.284.288.658.431 1.031.431h1.733V38h6.517v-8.475h6.608V38h6.517V26.627h1.77v-.006c.36-.01.72-.145.995-.425a1.488 1.488 0 0 0 0-2.092" fill="#191919" fill-rule="evenodd" id="someSvg-someID"/></svg>' ;

So you can do something like this maybe:

import React from "react" ; import someSvg from "some-svg.svg" ; const NaughtyUsage = () => ( < span dangerouslySetInnerHTML = {{ __html: someSvg , }} /> );

2. Optimises the SVG through SVGO

Does what it says on the tin. You can pass options to the SVGO processor with an svgo object in options.

You can also disable this option if you really want, with disableSVGO: true .

3. Namespaces id ’s to prevent conflicts

If you inline a lot of SVGs you might get namespace conflicts, which could be really annoying if you're styling your SVG in CSS and whatnot. This plugin solves that with some some regex trickery. The namespace of the ID comes from the name of import/require variable.

So given this simple cheese.svg file:

< svg > < circle cx = "10" cy = "10" r = "50" id = "CIRCLE" > </ circle > </ svg >

Which you then import like so:

import wheelOfCheese from "cheese.svg" ;

You get the following output:

var wheelOfCheese = '<svg><circle cx="10" cy="10" r="50" id="wheelOfCheese-CIRCLE"></circle></svg>' ;

To disable this feature, pass disableNamespaceIds: true in the options.

4. Exporting as dataURI format

If you need to use the output directly in an image source (<img src=> or in a css background-image, for example), you can pass exportDataURI: true in the options. The output will be encoded as base64 and prefixed with data:image/svg+xml;base64, , so you can do something like:

import logo from "./logo.svg" ; const Logo = () => < img src = {logo} /> ;

Installation

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-inline-svg

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "inline-svg" ] }

Options

ignorePattern - A string regex that imports will be tested against so you can ignore them

- A string regex that imports will be tested against so you can ignore them disableSVGO - set to false to disable running the svg through SVGO

- set to to disable running the svg through SVGO disableNamespaceIds - set to false to leave all id's as they are

- set to to leave all id's as they are svgo - an object of SVGO options

- an object of SVGO options exportDataURI - set to true to export a base64-encoded SVG, prefixed with data:image/svg+xml;base64,

Example .babelrc:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "inline-svg" , { "ignorePattern" : "icons" , "disableNamespaceIds" : true , "svgo" : { "plugins" : [ { "removeDimensions" : true , } ] } } ] ] }

Note: To function correctly, this babel plugin disables the cleanupIDs SVGO plugin by default (to facilitate the ID namespacing). When passing your own SVGO options you might want to remove the cleanupIDs plugin so namespacing still works.

Also note: the ID namespaceing can be done with a similar SVGO plugin, prefixIds — however this prefix is a static string so you might still end up with namespace conflicts.

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins inline-svg script.js

Via Node API