It replace an Identifier to a literial (LVal), if you want to transfrom a identifier to another identifier, you can see: babel-plugin-replace-identifiers
npm i babel-plugin-inline-replace-variables --save-dev
configure in .babelrc(should transfer to json format) or any babel queries:
{
plugins: [
['inline-replace-variables', {
"__SERVER__": true,
"__VERSION__": "v1.2.3"
}]
]
}
if (__SERVER__) {
console.log('this is server, version: %s', __VERSION__)
} else {
alert('this is browser')
}
will be transformed to
if (true) {
console.log('this is server, version: %s', "v1.2.3")
} else {
alert('this is browser')
}
{
plugins: [
['inline-replace-variables', {
"__TYPE__": {
type: 'node',
replacement: 'process.env.NODE_ENV'
}
}]
]
}
if (__TYPE__) {
// code
}
to
if (process.env.NODE_ENV) {
// code
}
const t = require('babel-types');
const nodeEnv = t.memberExpression(t.memberExpression(t.identifier('process'), t.identifier('env')), t.identifier('NODE_ENV'));
{
plugins: [
['inline-replace-variables', {
"__TYPE__": nodeEnv
}]
]
}
The effect is the same above.
Version 1.0.1 fix the misspelling of 'varibles' to 'variables'
so
babel-plugin-inline-replace-varibles is deprecated, you should instead it of
babel-plugin-inline-replace-variables
Authors: https://github.com/wssgcg1213, https://github.com/rtsao