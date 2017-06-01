It replace an Identifier to a literial (LVal), if you want to transfrom a identifier to another identifier, you can see: babel-plugin-replace-identifiers

Usage

npm i babel-plugin-inline-replace-variables --save-dev

configure in .babelrc(should transfer to json format) or any babel queries:

{ plugins : [ [ 'inline-replace-variables' , { "__SERVER__" : true , "__VERSION__" : "v1.2.3" }] ] }

if (__SERVER__) { console .log( 'this is server, version: %s' , __VERSION__) } else { alert( 'this is browser' ) }

will be transformed to

if ( true ) { console .log( 'this is server, version: %s' , "v1.2.3" ) } else { alert( 'this is browser' ) }

Support Replace With Expression:

{ plugins : [ [ 'inline-replace-variables' , { "__TYPE__" : { type : 'node' , replacement : 'process.env.NODE_ENV' } }] ] }

EFFECT

if (__TYPE__) { }

to

if (process.env.NODE_ENV) { }

Also support babel AST Node

const t = require ( 'babel-types' ); const nodeEnv = t.memberExpression(t.memberExpression(t.identifier( 'process' ), t.identifier( 'env' )), t.identifier( 'NODE_ENV' )); { plugins : [ [ 'inline-replace-variables' , { "__TYPE__" : nodeEnv }] ] }

EFFECT

The effect is the same above.

Version 1.0.1 fix the misspelling of 'varibles' to 'variables'

so babel-plugin-inline-replace-varibles is deprecated, you should instead it of babel-plugin-inline-replace-variables

Authors: https://github.com/wssgcg1213, https://github.com/rtsao