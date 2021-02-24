openbase logo
babel-plugin-inline-react-svg

by airbnb
2.0.1 (see all)

A babel plugin that optimizes and inlines SVGs for your React Components.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

204K

GitHub Stars

453

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

babel-plugin-inline-react-svg

Transforms imports to SVG files into React Components, and optimizes the SVGs with SVGO.

For example, the following code...

import React from 'react';
import CloseSVG from './close.svg';

const MyComponent = () => <CloseSVG />;

will be transformed into...

import React from 'react';
const CloseSVG = () => <svg>{/* ... */}</svg>;

const MyComponent = () => <CloseSVG />;

Installation

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-inline-react-svg

Usage

.babelrc

{
  "plugins": [
    "inline-react-svg"
  ]
}

Options

  • ignorePattern - A pattern that imports will be tested against to selectively ignore imports.
  • caseSensitive - A boolean value that if true will require file paths to match with case-sensitivity. Useful to ensure consistent behavior if working on both a case-sensitive operating system like Linux and a case-insensitive one like OS X or Windows.
  • svgo - svgo options (false to disable). Example:
{
  "plugins": [
    [
      "inline-react-svg",
      {
        "svgo": {
          "plugins": [
            {
              "name": "removeAttrs", 
              "params": { "attrs": "(data-name)" }
            },
            "cleanupIDs"
          ]
        }
      }
    ]
  ]
}

Note: If plugins field is specified the default enabled svgo plugins will be overrided. Alternatively, if your Babel config is in JavaScript, the default list of plugins can be extended by making use of the extendDefaultPlugins utility provided by svgo.

const { extendDefaultPlugins } = require('svgo');

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    [
      'inline-react-svg',
      {
        svgo: {
          plugins: extendDefaultPlugins([
            {
              name: 'removeAttrs',
              params: { attrs: '(data-name)' }
            },
            'cleanupIDs',
          ])
        }
      }
    ]
  ]
}

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins inline-react-svg script.js

Via Node API

require('@babel/core').transform('code', {
  plugins: [
    ['inline-react-svg', { filename: 'filename representing the code' }],
  ]
}) // => { code, map, ast };

Inspired by and code foundation provided by react-svg-loader.

