A babel pre-processor that inlines all imports of JSON files straight into your JavaScript files.
Given the following JSON file:
{
"foo": "bar"
}
The plugin will transform the following statement:
import json from './path/to/file.json';
or
to:
const json = { foo: "bar" };
Simple as that! Both
require and
import are supported.
Install the plugin through
npm, you will also need
babel installed for
obvious reasons:
$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-inline-json-import
Add
babel-plugin-inline-json-import to the list of plugins. If you are using a
.babelrc file, the file should have an entry that looks like this:
{
"plugins": [
["inline-json-import", {}]
]
}
This should work straight out of the box without any configuration.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details