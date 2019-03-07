A babel pre-processor that inlines all imports of JSON files straight into your JavaScript files.

Example

Given the following JSON file:

{ "foo" : "bar" }

The plugin will transform the following statement:

import json from './path/to/file.json' ;

or

to:

const json = { foo : "bar" };

Simple as that! Both require and import are supported.

Installation

Install the plugin through npm , you will also need babel installed for obvious reasons:

$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-inline-json-import

Add babel-plugin-inline-json-import to the list of plugins. If you are using a .babelrc file, the file should have an entry that looks like this:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "inline-json-import" , {}] ] }

Usage

This should work straight out of the box without any configuration.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request =)

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details