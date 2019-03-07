openbase logo
bpi

babel-plugin-inline-json-import

by Bryan Yap
0.3.2 (see all)

Inlines imports of JSON files

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

22K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-inline-json-import

NPM

Build Status

A babel pre-processor that inlines all imports of JSON files straight into your JavaScript files.

Example

Given the following JSON file:

{
  "foo": "bar"
}

The plugin will transform the following statement:

import json from './path/to/file.json';

or

to:

const json = { foo: "bar" };

Simple as that! Both require and import are supported.

Installation

Install the plugin through npm, you will also need babel installed for obvious reasons:

$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-inline-json-import

Add babel-plugin-inline-json-import to the list of plugins. If you are using a .babelrc file, the file should have an entry that looks like this:

{
  "plugins": [
    ["inline-json-import", {}]
  ]
}

Usage

This should work straight out of the box without any configuration.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request =)

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

