InfernoJS Babel Plugin

Plugin for babel 6+ to enable JSX for Inferno

This plugin transforms JSX code in your projects to Inferno compatible virtual DOM. It is recommended to use this plugin for compiling JSX for inferno. It is different to other JSX plugins, because it outputs highly optimized inferno specific createVNode calls. This plugin also checks children shape during compilation stage to reduce overhead from runtime application.

How to install

npm i --save-dev babel-plugin-inferno

How to use

Add the plugin to your package.json and update the plugin section in your .babelrc file. Or if your Babel settings are located inside the package.json - update the plugin section there.

It's important that you also include the babel-plugin-syntax-jsx plugin.

Example on a .babelrc file that will work with Inferno:

Make sure inferno plugin is added before babel module transformers

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" ], "plugins" : [[ "babel-plugin-inferno" , { "imports" : true }]] }

Examples

Inferno.render( < div > </ div > , container); Inferno.render( < div > Hello world </ div > , container); Inferno.render( < div autoFocus = 'true' /> , container);

Fragments

All of the following syntaxes are reserved for createFragment call

<> < div > Foo </ div > < div > Bar </ div > </> < Fragment > < div > Foo </ div > < div > Bar </ div > </ Fragment > < Inferno.Fragment > < div > Foo </ div > < div > Bar </ div > </ Inferno.Fragment >

React.Fragment is also compiled to inferno createFragment call to ease project migration to Inferno https://github.com/infernojs/babel-plugin-inferno/issues/56.

Special flags

This plugin provides few special compile time flags that can be used to optimize an inferno application.

<div $HasVNodeChildren /> - Children is another vNode (Element or Component) <div $HasNonKeyedChildren /> - Children is always array without keys <div $HasKeyedChildren /> - Children is array of vNodes having unique keys <div $ChildFlag={expression} /> - This attribute is used for defining children shpae runtime. See inferno-vnode-flags (ChildFlags) for possibe values <div $ReCreate /> - This flag tells inferno to always remove and add the node. It can be used to replace key={ Math .random()}

Flag called noNormalize has been removed in v4, and is replaced by $HasVNodeChildren

Options

Change in v4:

Imports (boolean)

By default babel-plugin-inferno uses imports. That means you no longer need to import inferno globally. Just import the inferno specific code YOUR code uses.

example:

import {render} from 'inferno' ; render( < div > 1 </ div > , document .getElementById( 'root' ));

You need to have support for ES6 modules for this to work. If you are using legacy build system or outdated version of webpack, you can revert this change by using imports: false

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" ], "plugins" : [[ "inferno" , { "imports" : false }]] }

Pragma

Each method that is used from inferno can be replaced by custom name.

pragma (string) defaults to createVNode.

pragmaCreateComponentVNode (string) defaults to createComponentVNode.

pragmaNormalizeProps (string) defaults to normalizeProps.

pragmaTextVNode (string) defaults to createTextVNode.

pragmaFragmentVNode (string) defaults to createFragment.

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" ], "plugins" : [[ "inferno" , { "imports" : true , "pragma" : "" , "pragmaCreateComponentVNode" : "" , "pragmaNormalizeProps" : "" , "pragmaTextVNode" : "" }]] }

Troubleshoot