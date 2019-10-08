Turn JSX into Incremental DOM.
In
export default function render(data) {
var header = data.conditional ? <div /> : null;
var collection = data.items.map((item) => {
return <li key={item.id} class={item.className}>{item.name}</li>;
});
return <div id="container">
{header}
<ul>{collection}</ul>
<p {...data.props}>Some features</p>
</div>;
}
Out (default, unoptimized options)
const _li$statics = ["key", ""];
const _li$wrapper = function (_item$id, _item$className, _item$name) {
_li$statics[1] = _item$id;
elementOpen("li", _item$id, _li$statics, "class", _item$className);
_renderArbitrary(_item$name);
return elementClose("li");
};
const _header$wrapper = function () {
return elementVoid("div");
};
const _div$statics = ["id", "container"];
function render(data) {
var header = data.conditional ? _jsxWrapper(_header$wrapper) : null;
var collection = data.items.map(item => {
return _jsxWrapper(_li$wrapper, [item.id, item.className, item.name]);
});
elementOpen("div", "ab4a1d60-7353-4d98-b1f5-2682f1bc2b3c", _div$statics);
_renderArbitrary(header);
elementOpen("ul");
_renderArbitrary(collection);
elementClose("ul");
elementOpenStart("p");
_spreadAttribute(data.props);
elementOpenEnd("p");
text("Some features");
elementClose("p");
return elementClose("div");
}
// Helpers
// -------
var _jsxWrapper = function _jsxWrapper(func, args) {
return {
__jsxDOMWrapper: true,
func: func,
args: args
};
};
var _flipAttr = function _flipAttr(value, name) {
attr(name, value);
};
var _spreadAttribute = function _spreadAttribute(spread) {
_forOwn(spread, _flipAttr);
};
var _hasOwn = Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty;
var _forOwn = function _forOwn(object, iterator) {
for (var prop in object) if (_hasOwn.call(object, prop)) iterator(object[prop], prop);
};
var _renderArbitrary = function _renderArbitrary(child) {
var type = typeof child;
if (type === "number" || type === "string" || type === "object" && child instanceof String) {
text(child);
} else if (Array.isArray(child)) {
child.forEach(_renderArbitrary);
} else if (type === "object") {
if (child.__jsxDOMWrapper) {
var func = child.func,
args = child.args;
if (args) {
func.apply(this, args);
} else {
func();
}
} else if (String(child) === "[object Object]") {
_forOwn(child, _renderArbitrary);
}
}
};
$ npm install babel-plugin-transform-incremental-dom
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"presets": ["es2015"],
"plugins": ["transform-incremental-dom"]
}
Any of the configuration options may also be passed.
$ babel --plugins transform-incremental-dom script.js
require("babel-core").transform("code", {
"presets": ["es2015"],
"plugins": ["transform-incremental-dom"],
});
Incremental DOM recommends
only using static attribute arrays when a
key is specified. For that
reason this plugin will automatically generate a UUID key if there is
not one and there are static attributes.
Alternatively, you may disable the automatic generation. In this case, static attributes will be deoptimized into the dynamic attributes list.
// Disabled (default)
var _statics = ["key", "key", "href", "http://key/specified"];
var _statics2 = ["href", "http://example.com"];
var _statics3 = ["href", "http://other.com"];
function render() {
elementVoid("a", "key", _statics);
if (condition)
elementVoid("a", "8ad02822-f391-48fb-a277-8065f7f92a99", _statics2);
} else {
elementVoid("a", "adbe4414-e6ad-41c0-aae2-1ca578653119", _statics3);
}
}
// Enabled
var _statics = ["key", "key", "href", "http://key/specified"];
function render(condition) {
elementVoid("a", "key", _statics);
if (condition)
elementVoid("a", null, null, "href", "http://example.com");
} else {
elementVoid("a", null, null, "href", "http://other.com");
}
}
To do this, simply add the
requireStaticsKey option to the Incremental DOM
plugin:
{
"plugins": [[
"transform-incremental-dom", {
"requireStaticsKey": true
}
]]
}
Together with automatic UUID generation, you can specify a UUID "prefix" that will allow for shorter automatic keys. You must ensure that this prefix will not conflict with any other value you use as a key.
When using the UUID prefix, a simple counter is used instead of creating a true UUID.
// Disabled (default)
var _statics = ["href", "http://example.com"];
function render() {
elementVoid("a", "8ad02822-f391-48fb-a277-8065f7f92a99", _statics);
}
// Enabled ("uuid-")
var _statics = ["href", "http://example.com"];
function render() {
elementVoid("a", "uuid-1", _statics);
}
To do this, simply add the
uuidPrefix option to the Incremental DOM
plugin:
{
"plugins": [[
"transform-incremental-dom", {
"uuidPrefix": "uuid-"
}
]]
}
Incremental DOM supports a few Attribute Namespaces, but those are
foreign to JSX. You can enabled them with the
namespaceAttributes
option. Note that this does not enable Namespaced Elements.
// Enabled
function render() {
return elementVoid("a", null, ["xml:static", true], "xlink:href", "https");
}
To do this, simply add the
namespaceAttributes option to the
Incremental DOM plugin:
{
"plugins": [[
"transform-incremental-dom", {
"namespaceAttributes": true
}
]]
}
You may enable the experimental
inlineExpressions option to attempt to
inline any variables declared outside the root JSX element. This can
save you from allocating needless closure wrappers around elements that
are only referenced inside the root element.
// Disabled (default)
function render() {
var header = _jsxWrapper(function () {
return elementVoid("header");
});
elementOpen("body");
_renderArbitrary(header);
return elementClose("body");
}
// Enabled
function render() {
elementOpen("body");
elementVoid("header");
return elementClose("body");
}
To do this, simply add the
inlineExpressions option to the Incremental DOM
plugin:
{
"plugins": [[
"transform-incremental-dom", {
"inlineExpressions": true
}
]]
}
You may enable the experimental
fastRoot option so that JSX tags
inside the root element are never wrapped inside a closure. For code
with array maps, this should significantly decrease memory usage and
increase speed.
// Disabled (default)
function render() {
elementOpen("ul");
_renderArbitrary(items.map(function (item) {
return _jsxWrapper(function (_item$name) {
elementOpen("li");
_renderArbitrary(_item$name);
return elementClose("li");
}, [item.name]);
}));
return elementClose("ul");
}
// Enabled
function render() {
elementOpen("ul");
items.map(function (item) {
elementOpen("li");
_renderArbitrary(item.name);
return elementClose("li");
});
return elementClose("ul");
}
To do this, simply add the
fastRoot option to the Incremental DOM
plugin:
{
"plugins": [[
"transform-incremental-dom", {
"fastRoot": true
}
]]
}
Alternatively, you may enable and disable this with inline comments:
function render() {
/**
* Enable for this tree
* @incremental-dom enable-fastRoot
*/
return <div>{
items.map(function(item) {
return <li>{item.name}</li>;
})
}</div>;
}
/**
* Enable for everything under this function
* @incremental-dom enable-fastRoot
*/
function render() {
/**
* Disable fastroot for this tree
* @incremental-dom disable-fastRoot
*/
return <div>{
items.map(function(item) {
return <li>{item.name}</li>;
})
}</div>;
}
You may enable the experimental
components option so that JSX tags
that start with an upper case letter are passed as a reference to
incremental DOM calls, instead of as a string. This can be useful when
your code implements components through these kind of calls, though
that's not done by incremental DOM automatically. Note that this will
break unless you have code to handle it.
// Disabled (default)
function render() {
elementVoid("MyComponent");
}
// Enabled
function render() {
elementVoid(MyComponent);
}
To do this, simply add the
components option to the Incremental DOM
plugin:
{
"plugins": [[
"transform-incremental-dom", {
"components": true
}
]]
}
By deafult,
babel-plugin-transform-incremental-dom expects any necessary
Incremental DOM methods to already imported and in-scope:
// Disabled (default)
// Manually managed imports
import { elementOpen, elementClose, text } from "incremental-dom";
function render() {
elementOpen("div");
text("Hello World.");
elementClose("div");
}
This is a hassle if you suddenly use a spread attribute and don't
remember to import
elementOpenStart,
elementOpenEnd, and
attr
methods. And,
attr and
text are very generic names, leading to
issues where you might redefine the variable in the rendering function,
breaking it.
This can be fixed entirely by auto-importing everything necessary from Incremental DOM module:
// Enabled with `incremental-dom`
// Auto generated import
var _incrementalDOM = require("incremental-dom");
function render() {
(0, _incrementalDOM.elementOpen)("div");
(0, _incrementalDOM.text)("Hello World.");
(0, _incrementalDOM.elementClose)("div");
}
To do this, simply add the
moduleSource option to the Incremental DOM
plugin:
{
"plugins": [[
"transform-incremental-dom", {
"moduleSource": "incremental-dom"
}
]]
}
Additionally, the module source can be an absolute or relative path to
the module. If a relative path is used, it will be resolve relative to
the
process.cwd() of the babel process.
Some templates do not control all the child elements of certain nodes, like components. Incremental DOM supports such nodes using a "skip" child. To support this, we identify a special skip attribute, which will not contain any child nodes and will never clear the later-added children of the element.
function render() {
// This node will neither create nor clear children.
return <div __skip>
</div>;
}
To customize the attribute that signals a skip, simply add the
skipAttribute option to the Incremental DOM plugin:
{
"plugins": [[
"transform-incremental-dom", {
"skipAttribute": "skip"
}
]]
}
By deafult,
babel-plugin-transform-incremental-dom injects several helpers into
each file as needed. When transforming multiple files with JSX, you can
avoid this helper duplication by specifying a runtime library to use
instead.
The runtime's required functions are:
jsxWrapper
To prevent iDOM's incremental nature from screwing up our beautiful
JSX syntax, certain elements rendering functions must be wrapped
evaluated at a later time. The element will be passed into
jsxWrapper, along with an array of any (if any) arguments needed to
render the contained JSX element.
Note it is not
jsxWrapper's responsibility to create the JSX
rendering function, merely to mark the passed in function as a lazy
evaluation. Here, we return a special
__jsxDOMWrapper struct with
the needed information.
runtime.jsxWrapper = function(elementFn, args) {
return {
__jsxDOMWrapper: true,
func: elementFn,
args: args
};
}
renderArbitrary
To render child elements correctly, we'll need to be able to identify
them.
renderArbitrary receives a
child, and must call the
appropriate action. For string and numbers, that's to call
IncrementalDOM#text. For lazy evaluation JSX functions, that's to
invoke the closure. For arrays, that's to render every element. And
for objects, that's to render every property.
Note that we identify lazy JSX functions by the
__jsxDOMWrapper
struct we created inside the
jsxWrapper runtime function.
runtime.renderArbitrary = function _renderArbitrary(child) {
var type = typeof child;
if (type === "number" || (type === string || type === 'object' && child instanceof String)) {
iDOM.text(child);
} else if (Array.isArray(child)) {
child.forEach(_renderArbitrary);
} else if (type === "object") {
if (child.__jsxDOMWrapper) {
var func = child.func, args = child.args;
if (args) {
func.apply(this, args);
} else {
func();
}
} else if (String(child) === "[object Object]") {
_forOwn(child, _renderArbitrary);
}
}
}
spreadAttribute
To set every attribute inside a SpreadAttribute, we'll need to iterate
over every property and determine if it's an own property. If so,
call
IncrementalDOM#attr to set it.
runtime.spreadAttribute = function _spreadAttribute(spread) {
for (var prop in spread) {
if (Object.prototype.hasOwn.call(spread, prop)) {
iDOM.attr(prop, spread[prop]);
}
}
}
To do this, simply add the
runtimeModuleSource option to the
Incremental DOM plugin:
{
"plugins": [[
"transform-incremental-dom", {
"runtimeModuleSource": "iDOMHelpers"
}
]]
}
Additionally, the runtime module source can be an absolute or relative
path to the module. If a relative path is used, it will be resolve
relative to the
process.cwd() of the babel process.