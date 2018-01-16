Transforms static files import and copy files to /static folder for next.js applications. This plugin is based on babel-plugin-transform-assets-import-to-string, I just added copy functionality. Original plugin's functionality is still working.

Table of Contents

About

This babel plugin allows you to transform asset files into a string uri, allowing you to point your assets to CDN or other hosts, without needing to run your code through module bundlers.

This helps when doing isomorphic / server-rendered applications.

import image from './path/to/icon.png' ; const image1 = require ( './path/to/icon.svg' ); const image = '/static/path/to/icon.png' ; const image1 = '/static/path/to/icon.svg' ;

See the spec for more examples.

Installation

$> npm install babel-plugin- import - static -files --save

Options

Default options:

{ "baseDir" : "/static" , "hash" : false , "extensions" : [ ".gif" , ".jpeg" , ".jpg" , ".png" , ".svg" ], "srcDir" : "" , "outDir" : "" }

When hash is true (useful for assets caching):

import image from './path/to/icon.png' ; const image = '/static/icon-[hash].png' ;

srcDir / outDir

If you are using a compiler like Typescript and compiling your Typescript sources to a different location it also needs to get the images from the source location. Use srcDir and outDir to control the path replacement.

Usage

via .babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "import-static-files" ] }

or if you will use cdn

{ "plugins" : [ [ "import-static-files" , { "baseDir" : "/static" , "baseUri" : "http://your.cdn.address" } ] ] }

via JavaScript

require ( "babel-core" ).transform( "code" , { plugins : [ "import-static-files" ] });

By default, it will transform the following extensions: .gif, .jpeg, .jpg, .png, .svg if extensions option is not defined. To configure a custom list, just add the extensions array as an option.

Note: leading . (dot) is required.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "import-static-files" , { "extensions" : [ ".jpg" , ".png" ] }] ] }

License