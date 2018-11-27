A Babel plugin that allows to point import, export from declarations, require() and simple dynamic import() (only string literal as its argument) calls to custom paths. This can be especially useful in testing — for swapping regular production and development files and modules with their mock implementations.
For example, this plugin allows to transform:
import "./path/to/file";
export {variable} from "./path/to/different/file";
require("module");
import("different_module");
to
import "./mocks/mockFile";
export {variable} from "./mocks/differentMockFile";
require("./mocks/mockModule");
import("yet_another_module");
Install the plugin with
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-import-redirect
Then add it to your babel configuration (e.g. in .babelrc). A rather exhaustive setup may look like this:
{
"plugins": [
"syntax-dynamic-import",
["import-redirect",
{
"root": "./tests/mocks",
"extraFunctions": ["custom_require_function", "SystemJS.import"],
"promisifyReplacementFor": "SystemJS.import",
"redirect": {
"connect": "./connect.mocked",
"path/to/(\\w+)\\.js$": "./$1.mocked",
"\\.css$" : false,
"path/to/globals": {"MY_GLOBAL_1": true, "MY_GLOBAL_2": 42}
}
}]
]
}
Transforming dynamic import() requires that babel-plugin-syntax-dynamic-import be included in
pluginsbefore
import-redirect
Now when you transpile your source files, any path inside import, export from declarations, require() and dynamic import() calls that matches a redirect.key is resolved to point to the file from a corresponding redirect.value.
To provide an example, given a project structure of
./
node_modules/
connect/
tests/
mocks/
connect.mocked.js
lib.mocked.js
src/
index.js
helpers/
globals.js
libs/
lib.js
style.css
.babelrc
with index.js of
import "./style.css";
import connect from "connect";
export {default as libFunction} from "./libs/lib";
import {MY_GLOBAL_1, MY_GLOBAL_2} from "./helpers/globals";
// ...
and .babelrc of
{
"plugins": [
["import-redirect",
{
"root": "./tests/mocks",
"redirect": {
"connect": "./connect.mocked",
"/libs/(\\w+)\\.js$": "./$1.mocked",
"\\.css$" : false,
"helpers/globals.js$": {"MY_GLOBAL_1": true, "MY_GLOBAL_2": 42}
}
}]
]
}
The index.js will transpile to
import connect from "../tests/mocks/connect.mocked";
export {default as libFunction} "../tests/mocks/lib.mocked";
const {MY_GLOBAL_1, MY_GLOBAL_2} = {"MY_GLOBAL_1": true, "MY_GLOBAL_2": 42};
// ...
The transpilation to make it happen will be performed as follows:
import "./style.css";``
1. `./style.css` path is resolved to `project/src/style.css` absolute path
1. `project/src/style.css` is matched against `new RegExp("\\.css$")`
1. the corresponding value of false triggers removal of the import declaration
removed
import connect from "connect";
1. `connect` path is resolved to `project/node_modules/connect/...` absolute path
2. the path matches against `new RegExp("connect")`
3. the redirected path of `./test/mocks/connect.mocked` is resolved relative to `index.js` as `../tests/mocks/connect.mocked`
4. the path is changed to `../tests/mocks/connect.mocked`
replaced with
import connect from "../tests/mocks/connect.mocked";
import libFunction from "./libs/lib";
1. `./libs/lib` path is resolved to `project/libs/lib.js` absolute path
2. the path matches against `new RegExp("/libs/(\\w+)\\.js$")`
3. as the redirect value contains a replacement group (`$1`), it is converted to `./tests/mocks/lib.mocked`
4. the redirected path of `./tests/mocks/lib.mocked` is resolved relative to `index.js` as `../tests/mocks/lib.mocked`
5. the path is changed to `../tests/mocks/lib.mocked`
replaced with
import libFunction from "../tests/mocks/lib.mocked";
import {MY_GLOBAL_1, MY_GLOBAL_2} from "./helpers/globals";
1. `./helpers/globals` path is resolved to `project/src/helpers/globals.js` absolute path
2. `project/src/helpers/globals.js` matches against `new RegExp("helpers/globals.js$")`
3. the corresponding value of an object triggers replacement of the import declaration with a variable declaration
replaced with
const {MY_GLOBAL_1, MY_GLOBAL_2} = {"MY_GLOBAL_1": true, "MY_GLOBAL_2": 42};
{
"root": String,
"extraFunctions": String | Array<String>,
"promisifyReplacementFor": String | Array<String>,
"redirect": {
matchPattern: replacement
},
"extensions": Array<String>,
"suppressResolveWarning": Boolean
}
root : path, relative to which
replacement paths are resolved. Equals project root folder by default.
extraFunctions : functions to consider when matching against keys in redirect in addition to import, export from declarations, require() and dynamic import(). It can be a simple function name (
"custom_require") or an object.property pair (
"SystemJS.import").
promisifyReplacementFor : functions, in addition to
import(), for which
replacement Objects should be wrapped in
Promise.resolve().
redirect : Object with
matchPattern keys and
replacement values.
extensions: Array of extensions to use for resolving filenames. Equals
[".js", ".jsx", ".es", "es6"] by default, providing custom extensions will override the default.
suppressResolveWarning: Boolean,
false by default. During path resolution plugin shows a warning when it can't find a module. It will still do its best to resolve to the right path. This option suppresses that warning.
A
String to be used as a pattern in a
RegExp. This
RegExp will be matched against the source of import and export from declarations and the first argument of require(), import() and functions from
extraFunctions. If the match is successful the whole expression will be transformed depending on the corresponding
replacement.
Take care to escape (
\) every special character, namely backslash (
\). That is, escape twice every time you would escape once in a literal regexp. E.g. a
RegExp constructed from
"\\w+" pattern is equivalent to
/\w+/, to use backslash in your pattern escape it like so
"\\\\".
To match only the node module
required_moduleand not accidentally pick up paths that would otherwise match
/required_module/(e.g.
"./src/my_required_module/index.js"), it is recommended to specialize the pattern like this:
"/node_modules/required_module/".
Can be
String path to a file to be used in place of the originally
required /
imported file. The path will be resolved relative to
root if provided or to project root folder (
process.cwd()) otherwise.
If
replacement contains a replacement group (e.g.
$1), a corresponding parenthesized match result from the
matchPattern will be substituted in prior to resolving the path.
E.g. given a project structure of
./
src/
index.js
lib.js
mocks/
lib.js
require("./lib"); inside
./src/index.js file when matched against
"/(\\w+).js": "./mocks/$1" with no
root provided will transpile to
require("../mocks/lib");.
false, which will result in removal of simple
import declarations,
require(),
import() and custom require function calls without side effects. That is, functions which are not part of a larger expression:
// will be removed
require("path/to/file");
import("path/to/file");
// won't be removed
const lib = require("path/to/file");
require("path/to/file").prop;
fn(require("path/to/file"));
import("path/to/file").then(module => module.default);
and simple, non-named, non-namespace, non-default import statements:
// will be removed
import "path/to/file";
// won't be removed
import lib from "pat/to/file";
import * as lib from "pat/to/file";
import {lib} from "pat/to/file";
Object, which will result in removal of simple
import declarations,
require(),
import() and custom require function calls without side effects (same as for
false) and in replacement of default, named, namespace
imports,
require(),
import() and custom require function calls with these objects. This
Object must be JSON-serialazable.
Additionally replacement objects for
import() calls and calls of custom functions from
promisifyReplacementFor will be wrapped in
Promise.resolve().
E.g. for a
"path/to/file": {"key": val} matchPattern - replacement pair
|will be removed
|was removed
import "path/to/file";
require("path/to/file");
import("path/to/file");
|will be replaced
|was replaced with
const lib = require("path/to/file");
const lib = {"key": val};
require("path/to/file").prop;
({"key": val}).prop;
fn(require("path/to/file"));
fn({"key": val});
import("path/to/file").then(module => module.default);
Promise.resolve({"key": val}).then(module => module.default);
import lib from "pat/to/file";
const {default: lib} = {"key": val};
import * as lib from "pat/to/file";
const lib = {"key": val};
import {lib} from "pat/to/file";
const {lib} = {"key": val};
import lib, {lib1 as lib2} from "./style.css";
const {default: lib, lib1: lib2} = {"key": val};
import lib, * as libAll from "./style.css";
const libAll = {"key": val}, {default: lib} = libAll;
To summarize,
- a
Stringreplacement handles import, export from declarations, require(), simple dynamic import() and custom function calls.
-
falsereplacement removes aforementioned declarations and function calls, except for export from, without side effects.
-
Objectreplacement does the same as
falseand also replaces relevant expressions with side effects.