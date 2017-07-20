Babel plugin to enable importing modules using a glob pattern. Tested with Node.js 4 and above.
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-import-glob
Then add
import-glob to your
.babelrc file, like:
{
"plugins": ["import-glob"]
}
This plugin is useful if you have multiple modules but you don't want to import them one at a time.
Maybe you're using the
handlebars-inline-precompile
plugin and are putting your modules in a
templates directory. Or you need to
dynamically reference one out of several classes and don't want to maintain the
lookup by hand. Perhaps you need to load multiple modules for their side-effects
and wish to simply add them to a directory without additional work. If so, this
plugin is for you!
Of course in the vast majority of cases you should just use normal import statements. Don't go overboard using this plugin.
You can import the default members of any matching module. Let's say you have a directory layout like this:
index.js
templates/main.handlebars.js
templates/_partial.handlebars.js
In
index.js you can write:
import { main, _partial } from './templates/**/*.handlebars.js'
You can add an optional
glob: prefix:
import { main, _partial } from 'glob:./templates/**/*.handlebars.js'
You can alias members:
import { main, _partial as partial } from './templates/**/*.handlebars.js'
Or import all matches into a namespace object:
import * as templates from './templates/**/*.handlebars.js'
// Provides `templates.main` and `templates._partial`
Note that you cannot import the default from the glob pattern. The following
won't work and throws a
SyntaxError:
import myTemplates from './templates/**/*.handlebars.js' // This will throw a SyntaxError
You can load modules for their side-effects though:
import './modules-with-side-effects/*.js'
The plugin uses the
glob package. Please refer to its documentation regarding
the pattern syntax.
The glob pattern must be relative. It must start with
./ or
../. A
SyntaxError is thrown otherwise.
Identifiers are generated for all matches using the dynamic portions of the pattern. File-separators in the resulting strings are replaced by dollar signs. The strings are then converted into identifiers.
A valid identifier cannot always be generated. If that's the case a
SyntaxError is thrown with more details. Similarly multiple matches may result
in the same identifier. This also results in a
SyntaxError being thrown.
For the
./templates/**/*.handlebars.js example above the matches are:
./templates/main.handlebars.js
./templates/_partial.handlebars.js
The dynamic portions are
main and
_partial. These are valid identifiers and
therefore used as the import members.
A
SyntaxError is throw when importing a member that does not correspond to a
match:
import { doesNotExist } from './templates/**/*.handlebars.js' // This will throw a SyntaxError
Here's an overview of how the members are determined for additional matches:
|Match
|Result
|Reason
./templates/terms-and-conditions.handlebars.js
termsAndConditions
|The
- cannot be used in the identifier so it's removed. The following character is uppercased
./templates/blog/footer.handlebars.js
blog$footer
|The
blog directory is captured by the
** expression in the pattern. It is joined with the
footer name using a dollar sign
./templates/-main.handlebars.js
SyntaxError
|The
- is removed, resulting in the same identifier as for
main.handlebars.js
./templates/new.handlebars.js
_new
new is a reserved word so it's prefixed with an underscore
./templates/blog/new.handlebars.js
blog$new
|Even though
new is a reserved word, it's combined with
blog$ so no prefix is necessary
./templates/404.handlebars.js
_404
|Identifiers can't start with digits so it's prefixed with an underscore
./templates/error-pages/404.handlebars.js
errorPages$404
|Now that
404 is combined with
errorPages$ it no longer needs to be prefixed
./templates/🙊.handlebars.js
SyntaxError
|No identifier can be generated for
🙊
Brace expansions are not considered to be a dynamic portion of the pattern.
Given the pattern
./templates/{blog,error-pages}/*.handlebars.js:
|Match
|Result
./templates/blog/footer.handlebars.js
footer
./templates/error-pages/404.handlebars.js
_404
Use parentheses patterns instead, e.g.
./templates/{@(blog),@(error-pages)}/*.handlebars.js:
|Match
|Result
./templates/blog/footer.handlebars.js
blog$footer
./templates/error-pages/404.handlebars.js
errorPages$404