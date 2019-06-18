Are you sick and tired of writing an
index.js file, just to import/export all the other files in a directory?
Don't seek more :)
Just use
babel-plugin-import-directory for that!
$ npm i babel-plugin-import-directory
or with
yarn
$ yarn babel-plugin-import-directory
Don't forget to save it in your project (use
--save-dev or
-D flag)
$ npm i -D babel-plugin-import-directory
or with
yarn
$ yarn add -D babel-plugin-import-directory
With the following folder structure:
|- index.js
|- actions
|- action.a.js
|- action_b.js
|- sub_dir
|- actionC.js
and with the following JS:
import actions from './actions';
will be compiled to:
const _dirImport = {};
import * as _actionA from "./actions/action.a";
import * as _actionB from "./actions/action_b";
_dirImport.actionA = _actionA;
_dirImport.actionB = _actionB;
const actions = _dirImport;
You can also import files recursively using double
asterisk like this:
import actions from './actions/**';
will be compiled to:
const _dirImport = {};
import * as _actionA from "./actions/action.a";
import * as _actionB from "./actions/action_b";
import * as _actionC from "./actions/sub_dir/actionC";
_dirImport.actionA = _actionA;
_dirImport.actionB = _actionB;
_dirImport.actionC = _actionC;
const actions = _dirImport;
You can also import all the methods directly, using a single
asterisk.
the following JS:
import actions from './actions/*';
will be compiled to:
const _dirImport = {};
import * as _actionA from "./actions/action.a";
import * as _actionB from "./actions/action_b";
for (let key in _actionA) {
_dirImport[key === 'default' ? 'actionA' : key] = _actionA[key];
}
for (let key in _actionB) {
_dirImport[key === 'default' ? 'actionB' : key] = _actionB[key];
}
const actions = _dirImport;
And you can use both, double and single
asterisk, like this:
import actions from './actions/**/*';
will be compiled to:
const _dirImport = {};
import * as _actionA from "./actions/action.a";
import * as _actionB from "./actions/action_b";
import * as _actionC from "./actions/sub_dir/actionC";
for (let key in _actionA) {
_dirImport[key === 'default' ? 'actionA' : key] = _actionA[key];
}
for (let key in _actionB) {
_dirImport[key === 'default' ? 'actionB' : key] = _actionB[key];
}
for (let key in _actionC) {
_dirImport[key === 'default' ? 'actionC' : key] = _actionC[key];
}
const actions = _dirImport;
Just add it to your .babelrc file
{
"plugins": ["import-directory"]
}
And don't write the
index.js ;)
exts
By default, the files with the following extensions:
["js", "es6", "es", "jsx"], will be imported. You can change this using:
{
"plugins": [
["wildcard", {
"exts": ["js", "es6", "es", "jsx", "javascript"]
}]
]
}
snakeCase
By default, the variables name would be in camelCase. You can change this using:
{
"plugins": [
["wildcard", {
"snakeCase": true
}]
]
}
result:
action_a,
action_b and
action_c
node-readme
nyc ava
yarn test -- --watch
nyc report --reporter=html
babel -d ./lib ./src
babel -d ./lib ./src --minified
|Package
|Version
|Dev
|babel-template
|^6.26.0
|✖
|ava
|^0.22.0
|✔
|babel
|^6.5.2
|✔
|babel-cli
|^6.18.0
|✔
|babel-preset-es2015
|^6.18.0
|✔
|node-readme
|^0.1.9
|✔
|nyc
|^11.2.1
|✔
Contributions welcome; Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. If your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests. Please check the Contributing Guidelines for more details. Thanks!
Anmo btavares26@gmail.com