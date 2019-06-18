Are you sick and tired of writing an index.js file, just to import/export all the other files in a directory?

Just use babel-plugin-import-directory for that!

Installation

$ npm i babel-plugin-import-directory

or with yarn

$ yarn babel-plugin-import-directory

Don't forget to save it in your project (use --save-dev or -D flag)

$ npm i -D babel-plugin-import-directory

or with yarn

$ yarn add -D babel-plugin-import-directory

Example

With the following folder structure:

|- index .js |- actions |- action.a.js |- action_b.js |- sub_dir |- actionC.js

and with the following JS:

import actions from './actions' ;

will be compiled to:

const _dirImport = {}; import * as _actionA from "./actions/action.a" ; import * as _actionB from "./actions/action_b" ; _dirImport.actionA = _actionA; _dirImport.actionB = _actionB; const actions = _dirImport;

You can also import files recursively using double asterisk like this:

import actions from './actions/**' ;

will be compiled to:

const _dirImport = {}; import * as _actionA from "./actions/action.a" ; import * as _actionB from "./actions/action_b" ; import * as _actionC from "./actions/sub_dir/actionC" ; _dirImport.actionA = _actionA; _dirImport.actionB = _actionB; _dirImport.actionC = _actionC; const actions = _dirImport;

You can also import all the methods directly, using a single asterisk .

the following JS:

import actions from './actions/*' ;

will be compiled to:

const _dirImport = {}; import * as _actionA from "./actions/action.a" ; import * as _actionB from "./actions/action_b" ; for ( let key in _actionA) { _dirImport[key === 'default' ? 'actionA' : key] = _actionA[key]; } for ( let key in _actionB) { _dirImport[key === 'default' ? 'actionB' : key] = _actionB[key]; } const actions = _dirImport;

And you can use both, double and single asterisk , like this:

import actions from './actions/**/*' ;

will be compiled to:

const _dirImport = {}; import * as _actionA from "./actions/action.a" ; import * as _actionB from "./actions/action_b" ; import * as _actionC from "./actions/sub_dir/actionC" ; for ( let key in _actionA) { _dirImport[key === 'default' ? 'actionA' : key] = _actionA[key]; } for ( let key in _actionB) { _dirImport[key === 'default' ? 'actionB' : key] = _actionB[key]; } for ( let key in _actionC) { _dirImport[key === 'default' ? 'actionC' : key] = _actionC[key]; } const actions = _dirImport;

Usage

Just add it to your .babelrc file

{ "plugins" : [ "import-directory" ] }

And don't write the index.js ;)

Options

exts

By default, the files with the following extensions: ["js", "es6", "es", "jsx"] , will be imported. You can change this using:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "wildcard" , { "exts" : [ "js" , "es6" , "es" , "jsx" , "javascript" ] }] ] }

snakeCase

By default, the variables name would be in camelCase. You can change this using:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "wildcard" , { "snakeCase" : true }] ] }

result: action_a , action_b and action_c

Scripts

