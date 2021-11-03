Modular import plugin for babel, compatible with antd, antd-mobile, lodash, material-ui, and so on.
{ "libraryName": "antd" }
import { Button } from 'antd';
ReactDOM.render(<Button>xxxx</Button>);
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
var _button = require('antd/lib/button');
ReactDOM.render(<_button>xxxx</_button>);
{ "libraryName": "antd", style: "css" }
import { Button } from 'antd';
ReactDOM.render(<Button>xxxx</Button>);
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
var _button = require('antd/lib/button');
require('antd/lib/button/style/css');
ReactDOM.render(<_button>xxxx</_button>);
{ "libraryName": "antd", style: true }
import { Button } from 'antd';
ReactDOM.render(<Button>xxxx</Button>);
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
var _button = require('antd/lib/button');
require('antd/lib/button/style');
ReactDOM.render(<_button>xxxx</_button>);
Note : with
style: true css source files are imported and optimizations can be done during compilation time. With
style: "css", pre bundled css files are imported as they are.
style: true can reduce the bundle size significantly, depending on your usage of the library.
npm install babel-plugin-import --save-dev
Via
.babelrc or babel-loader.
{
"plugins": [["import", options]]
}
options can be object.
{
"libraryName": "antd",
"style": true, // or 'css'
}
{
"libraryName": "lodash",
"libraryDirectory": "",
"camel2DashComponentName": false, // default: true
}
{
"libraryName": "@material-ui/core",
"libraryDirectory": "components", // default: lib
"camel2DashComponentName": false, // default: true
}
~
options can be an array.~ It's not available in babel@7+
For Example:
[
{
"libraryName": "antd",
"libraryDirectory": "lib", // default: lib
"style": true
},
{
"libraryName": "antd-mobile"
},
]
Options can't be an array in babel@7+, but you can add plugins with name to support multiple dependencies.
For Example:
// .babelrc
"plugins": [
["import", { "libraryName": "antd", "libraryDirectory": "lib"}, "antd"],
["import", { "libraryName": "antd-mobile", "libraryDirectory": "lib"}, "antd-mobile"]
]
["import", { "libraryName": "antd" }]: import js modularly
["import", { "libraryName": "antd", "style": true }]: import js and css modularly (LESS/Sass source files)
["import", { "libraryName": "antd", "style": "css" }]: import js and css modularly (css built files)
If option style is a
Function,
babel-plugin-import will auto import the file which filepath equal to the function return value. This is useful for the components library developers.
e.g.
["import", { "libraryName": "antd", "style": (name) => `${name}/style/2x` }]: import js and css modularly & css file path is
ComponentName/style/2x
If a component has no style, you can use the
style function to return a
false and the style will be ignored.
e.g.
[
"import",
{
"libraryName": "antd",
"style": (name: string, file: Object) => {
if(name === 'antd/lib/utils'){
return false;
}
return `${name}/style/2x`;
}
}
]
["import", { "libraryName": "element-ui", "styleLibraryDirectory": "lib/theme-chalk" }]: import js and css modularly
If
styleLibraryDirectory is provided (default
null), it will be used to form style file path,
style will be ignored then. e.g.
{
"libraryName": "element-ui",
"styleLibraryDirectory": "lib/theme-chalk",
}
import { Button } from 'element-ui';
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
var _button = require('element-ui/lib/button');
require('element-ui/lib/theme-chalk/button');
We can use
customName to customize import file path.
For example, the default behavior:
import { TimePicker } from "antd"
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
var _button = require('antd/lib/time-picker');
You can set
camel2DashComponentName to
false to disable transfer from camel to dash:
import { TimePicker } from "antd"
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
var _button = require('antd/lib/TimePicker');
And finally, you can use
customName to customize each name parsing:
[
"import",
{
"libraryName": "antd",
"customName": (name: string, file: object) => {
const filename = file.opts.filename;
if (name === 'TimePicker'){
return 'antd/lib/custom-time-picker';
}
if (filename.indexOf('/path/to/my/different.js') >= 0) {
return 'antd/lib/custom-name';
}
return `antd/lib/${name}`;
}
}
]
So this result is:
import { TimePicker } from "antd"
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
var _button = require('antd/lib/custom-time-picker');
In some cases, the transformer may serialize the configuration object. If we set the
customName to a function, it will lost after the serialization.
So we also support specifying the customName with a JavaScript source file path:
[
"import",
{
"libraryName": "antd",
"customName": require('path').resolve(__dirname, './customName.js')
}
]
The
customName.js looks like this:
module.exports = function customName(name) {
return `antd/lib/${name}`;
};
customStyleName works exactly the same as customName, except that it deals with style file path.
Set this option to
false if your module does not have a
default export.
babel-plugin-import will not work properly if you add the library to the webpack config vendor.