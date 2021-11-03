Modular import plugin for babel, compatible with antd, antd-mobile, lodash, material-ui, and so on.

Why babel-plugin-import

Where to add babel-plugin-import

Example

import { Button } from 'antd' ; ReactDOM.render( < Button > xxxx </ Button > ); ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ var _button = require ( 'antd/lib/button' ); ReactDOM.render( < _button > xxxx </ _button > );

import { Button } from 'antd' ; ReactDOM.render( < Button > xxxx </ Button > ); ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ var _button = require ( 'antd/lib/button' ); require ( 'antd/lib/button/style/css' ); ReactDOM.render( < _button > xxxx </ _button > );

{ "libraryName": "antd", style: true }

import { Button } from 'antd' ; ReactDOM.render( < Button > xxxx </ Button > ); ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ var _button = require ( 'antd/lib/button' ); require ( 'antd/lib/button/style' ); ReactDOM.render( < _button > xxxx </ _button > );

Note : with style: true css source files are imported and optimizations can be done during compilation time. With style: "css" , pre bundled css files are imported as they are.

style: true can reduce the bundle size significantly, depending on your usage of the library.

Usage

npm install babel-plugin-import --save-dev

Via .babelrc or babel-loader.

{ "plugins" : [[ "import" , options]] }

options

options can be object.

{ "libraryName" : "antd" , "style" : true , }

{ "libraryName" : "lodash" , "libraryDirectory" : "" , "camel2DashComponentName" : false , }

{ "libraryName" : "@material-ui/core" , "libraryDirectory" : "components" , "camel2DashComponentName" : false , }

~ options can be an array.~ It's not available in babel@7+

For Example:

[ { "libraryName" : "antd" , "libraryDirectory" : "lib" , "style" : true }, { "libraryName" : "antd-mobile" }, ]

Options can't be an array in babel@7+, but you can add plugins with name to support multiple dependencies.

For Example:

// .babelrc "plugins": [ ["import", { "libraryName": "antd", "libraryDirectory": "lib"}, "antd"], ["import", { "libraryName": "antd-mobile", "libraryDirectory": "lib"}, "antd-mobile"] ]

style

["import", { "libraryName": "antd" }] : import js modularly

: import js modularly ["import", { "libraryName": "antd", "style": true }] : import js and css modularly (LESS/Sass source files)

: import js and css modularly (LESS/Sass source files) ["import", { "libraryName": "antd", "style": "css" }] : import js and css modularly (css built files)

If option style is a Function , babel-plugin-import will auto import the file which filepath equal to the function return value. This is useful for the components library developers.

e.g.

["import", { "libraryName": "antd", "style": (name) => `${name}/style/2x` }] : import js and css modularly & css file path is ComponentName/style/2x

If a component has no style, you can use the style function to return a false and the style will be ignored.

e.g.

[ "import" , { "libraryName" : "antd" , "style" : ( name: string, file: Object ) => { if (name === 'antd/lib/utils' ){ return false ; } return ` ${name} /style/2x` ; } } ]

styleLibraryDirectory

["import", { "libraryName": "element-ui", "styleLibraryDirectory": "lib/theme-chalk" }] : import js and css modularly

If styleLibraryDirectory is provided (default null ), it will be used to form style file path, style will be ignored then. e.g.

{ "libraryName" : "element-ui" , "styleLibraryDirectory" : "lib/theme-chalk" , } import { Button } from 'element-ui' ; ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ var _button = require ( 'element-ui/lib/button' ); require ( 'element-ui/lib/theme-chalk/button' );

customName

We can use customName to customize import file path.

For example, the default behavior:

import { TimePicker } from "antd" ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ var _button = require ( 'antd/lib/time-picker' );

You can set camel2DashComponentName to false to disable transfer from camel to dash:

import { TimePicker } from "antd" ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ var _button = require ( 'antd/lib/TimePicker' );

And finally, you can use customName to customize each name parsing:

[ "import" , { "libraryName" : "antd" , "customName" : ( name: string, file: object ) => { const filename = file.opts.filename; if (name === 'TimePicker' ){ return 'antd/lib/custom-time-picker' ; } if (filename.indexOf( '/path/to/my/different.js' ) >= 0 ) { return 'antd/lib/custom-name' ; } return `antd/lib/ ${name} ` ; } } ]

So this result is:

import { TimePicker } from "antd" ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ var _button = require ( 'antd/lib/custom-time-picker' );

In some cases, the transformer may serialize the configuration object. If we set the customName to a function, it will lost after the serialization.

So we also support specifying the customName with a JavaScript source file path:

[ "import" , { "libraryName" : "antd" , "customName" : require ( 'path' ).resolve(__dirname, './customName.js' ) } ]

The customName.js looks like this:

module .exports = function customName ( name ) { return `antd/lib/ ${name} ` ; };

customStyleName

customStyleName works exactly the same as customName, except that it deals with style file path.

transformToDefaultImport

Set this option to false if your module does not have a default export.

Note

babel-plugin-import will not work properly if you add the library to the webpack config vendor.