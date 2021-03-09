We really appreciate all the community support in the years since we first released babel-plugin-ignite-ignore-reactotron. Our focus has shifted to the latest version of Ignite, which does not have a plugin-based architecture (read more here). Feel free to fork this library and continue on its legacy if you want.
Strip
Reactotron from production builds for Ignite-based apps (using
ignite-ir-boilerplate).
This is beta software.
Please give it a try and lemme know if it doesn't work for you. It should work on any
ignite-ir-boilerplate-based Ignite app. If you have any problems, let me know. I'd love to create a generic babel plugin for any
Reactotron-based app, not just Ignite.
I recommend you don't ship with
Reactotron since it's a debugging tool. The problem is, you've already installed it as a dev dependency and peppered a bunch of console.tron statements everywhere.
So rather than go any deeper with if statements, this babel plugin will transform your code to ditch
Reactotron in production.
# via npm
npm i --save-dev babel-plugin-ignite-ignore-reactotron
# via yarn
yarn add -D babel-plugin-ignite-ignore-reactotron
Modify your
.babelrc in your home directory to add this plugin.
{
"presets": ["react-native"],
"env": {
"production": {
"plugins": ["ignite-ignore-reactotron"]
}
}
}
console.tron.log() or
.display or
.error (etc) will be deleted.
console.tron by itself, it will become
false.
import './App/Config/ReactotronConfig' will be removed from
index.ios.js and
index.android.js.
import or
require with the word
reactotron will be removed.
console.tron.overlay(App) will become
App in
App/Containers/App.js
console.tron.createSagaMonitor() will become
null in
App/Redux/CreateStore.js
console.tron.createStore will become
createStore in
App/Redux/CreateStore.js
To give this a trial-run in production mode:
react-native run-ios --configuration Release
Here's a playground.
console.tron.log() calls with a noop to play nice inside catch blocks. (@skellock)