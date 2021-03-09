Why is this archived?

We really appreciate all the community support in the years since we first released babel-plugin-ignite-ignore-reactotron. Our focus has shifted to the latest version of Ignite, which does not have a plugin-based architecture (read more here). Feel free to fork this library and continue on its legacy if you want.

Strip Reactotron from production builds for Ignite-based apps (using ignite-ir-boilerplate ).

YOLO

This is beta software.

Please give it a try and lemme know if it doesn't work for you. It should work on any ignite-ir-boilerplate -based Ignite app. If you have any problems, let me know. I'd love to create a generic babel plugin for any Reactotron -based app, not just Ignite.

Overview

I recommend you don't ship with Reactotron since it's a debugging tool. The problem is, you've already installed it as a dev dependency and peppered a bunch of console.tron statements everywhere.

So rather than go any deeper with if statements, this babel plugin will transform your code to ditch Reactotron in production.

Usage

npm i --save-dev babel-plugin-ignite-ignore-reactotron yarn add -D babel-plugin-ignite-ignore-reactotron

Modify your .babelrc in your home directory to add this plugin.

{ "presets" : [ "react-native" ], "env" : { "production" : { "plugins" : [ "ignite-ignore-reactotron" ] } } }

Files Affected

Everywhere you have console.tron.log() or .display or .error (etc) will be deleted. Everywhere there is a console.tron by itself, it will become false . import './App/Config/ReactotronConfig' will be removed from index.ios.js and index.android.js . Any import or require with the word reactotron will be removed. console.tron.overlay(App) will become App in App/Containers/App.js console.tron.createSagaMonitor() will become null in App/Redux/CreateStore.js console.tron.createStore will become createStore in App/Redux/CreateStore.js

Testing First

To give this a trial-run in production mode:

react-native run-ios --configuration Release

Playground

Here's a playground.

Thanks

Richard Evans for helping me debug the babel env environment.

James Kyle for the amazing babel handbook.

Change Log

0.3.0 - June 17, 2017

Fixes console.tron.log() calls with a noop to play nice inside catch blocks. (@skellock)

0.2.0 - June 7, 2017

Adds recipe for running only in production mode. (@rmevans9)

0.1.0 - June 6, 2017