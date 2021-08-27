babel-plugin-i18next-extract is a Babel Plugin that will traverse your Javascript/Typescript code in order to find i18next translation keys.

Features

Documentation

You can check out the full documentation at i18next-extract.netlify.com.

Quick Start

Installation

yarn add --dev babel-plugin-i18next-extract npm i --save-dev babel-plugin-i18next-extract

Minimal configuration

If you don't have a babel configuration yet, you can follow the Configure Babel documentation page to get started.

Declare the plugin like any other plugin in your .babelrc and you're good to go:

{ "plugins" : [ "i18next-extract" , ] }

You may want to specify additional configuration options:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "i18next-extract" , { "nsSeparator" : "~" }], ] }

For an exhaustive list of configuration options, check out the Configuration page.

Once the plugin is setup, you can build your app normally or run Babel through Babel CLI:

yarn run babel -f .babelrc 'src/**/*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx}' npm run babel -f .babelrc 'src/**/*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx}'