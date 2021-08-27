babel-plugin-i18next-extract is a Babel Plugin that will traverse your Javascript/Typescript code in order to find i18next translation keys.
i18next.t() function calls.
You can check out the full documentation at i18next-extract.netlify.com.
yarn add --dev babel-plugin-i18next-extract
# or
npm i --save-dev babel-plugin-i18next-extract
If you don't have a babel configuration yet, you can follow the Configure Babel documentation page to get started.
Declare the plugin like any other plugin in your
.babelrc and you're good to go:
{
"plugins": [
"i18next-extract",
// […] your other plugins […]
]
}
You may want to specify additional configuration options:
{
"plugins": [
["i18next-extract", {"nsSeparator": "~"}],
// […] your other plugins […]
]
}
For an exhaustive list of configuration options, check out the Configuration page.
Once the plugin is setup, you can build your app normally or run Babel through Babel CLI:
yarn run babel -f .babelrc 'src/**/*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx}'
# or
npm run babel -f .babelrc 'src/**/*.{js,jsx,ts,tsx}'
Extracted translations land in the
extractedTranslations/ directory by default.