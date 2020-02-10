It's a quite complex codemod to migrate from hyperscript to JSX.

Code Before: ```javascript import h from "react-hyperscript"; import hx from "shit" const StatelessComponent = props => h("h1"); const StatelessWithReturn = props => { return h(".class"); }; function HyperscriptAsRegularFunction(props) { return h("h1"); } const HyperscriptAsVariable = h("div.lol", { someProp: "lol" }); const HyperscriptWithExpressionAsChildren = h( AnotherComponent, { foo: "bar", bar: () => ({}), shouldRender: thing.length > 0 }, [arr.map(() => h('h1'))] ) // Should be ignored from transforming const FirstArgTemplateLiteralWithComputedExpressions = h( div.lol${stuff} , { someProp: "lol" }); // Not computed so should be fine const FirstArgTemplateLiteral = h( div.lol , { someProp: "lol" }); // Should be ignored const WhenFirstArgumentIsFunctionThatIsCalled = () => h(getLoadableAnimation('pageCareersDeliver'), [h(fn())]) const ComputedRootWithObjectPropertyDeclaration = () => h( ANIMATIONS[country], { className: "lol", content: h(".selectItem", [ h("div", label), h(".flag", [ h(RoundFlag, { mix: "flag", size: "xs", code: currencyData.countryCode }), // Computed not root should be wrapped in {} h(ANIMATIONS[country], { className: "lol" }) ]) ]) }, [h(ANIMATIONS[country], { className: "lol" }), h("h1"), kek && mem, surreal ? lol : kek, t.tabName, lol, ] ); const ThirdArgOnIgnoredIsNotArray = () => h( ANIMATIONS[country], { className: "lol", }, // This first children in array will be ignored FOR THIS UGLY HACK IN INDEX children ); h(isCanada ? doStuff : doAnotherStuff, { someProp: true }) h('div', isCanada ? someProps : anotherProps) h('div', isCanada ? someProps : anotherProps, "SomeChildren") const SecondArgOnIgnoredIsNotArray = () => h(ANIMATIONS[country], children); const MultiMemberExpressionWithClosingTag = () => h(Pricing.lol.kek, { className }, [ h('h1') ]) // to handle h(Abc, { [kek]: 0, ["norm"]: 1 }) to < Abc {...{ [kek]: 0 }} {...{ ["norm" + lol]: 1 }} norm={1} /> const ComplexComputedAttibutesHandling = () => h(Abc, { [kek]: 0, ["norm" + lol]: 1, ["ok"]: 2 }) // Should process children but ignore computed parent h( calcualted ${stuff} , { amazing: "stuff" }, [ h("h1"), h("h2"), h("h3"), h("div", [ h("div") ]) ]) class Comp extends React.Component { render() { return h("div.example", [ isStuff && h("h1#heading", { ...getProps, ...getKnobs(), stuff: "" }), isStuff ? h("h1#heading", { ...getProps, ...getKnobs(), stuff: "" }) : h("h1#heading", "heading"), h("h1#heading", { ...getProps, ...getKnobs(), stuff: "" }), h("h1#heading", getChildren), h(ANIMATIONS[country], { className: "lol" }), h("h1#heading", getChildren(), [h("div")]), h("div", [h("div", "Some content")]), h("h1#heading", "This is hyperscript"), h("h2", "creating React.js markup"), h( AnotherComponent, { foo: "bar", bar: () => ({}), shouldRender: thing.length > 0 }, [ h("li", [h("a", { href: "http://whatever.com" }, "One list item")]), h("li", "Another list item") ] ) ]); } } </ details > < details > < summary > Code After: </ summary > ```jsx harmony import React from 'react' import h from 'react-hyperscript' import hx from 'shit' const StatelessComponent = props => < h1 /> const StatelessWithReturn = props => { return < div className = "class" /> } function HyperscriptAsRegularFunction(props) { return < h1 /> } const HyperscriptAsVariable = < div className = "lol" someProp = "lol" /> const HyperscriptWithExpressionAsChildren = ( < AnotherComponent foo = "bar" bar = {() => ({})} shouldRender={thing.length > 0}> {arr.map(() => < h1 /> )} </ AnotherComponent > ) // Should be ignored from transforming const FirstArgTemplateLiteralWithComputedExpressions = h(`div.lol${stuff}`, { someProp: 'lol' }) // Not computed so should be fine const FirstArgTemplateLiteral = < div className = "lol" someProp = "lol" /> // Should be ignored const WhenFirstArgumentIsFunctionThatIsCalled = () => h(getLoadableAnimation('pageCareersDeliver'), [h(fn())]) const ComputedRootWithObjectPropertyDeclaration = () => h( ANIMATIONS[country], { className: 'lol', content: ( < div className = "selectItem" > < div > {label} </ div > < div className = "flag" > < RoundFlag mix = "flag" size = "xs" code = {currencyData.countryCode} /> {// Computed not root should be wrapped in {} h(ANIMATIONS[country], { className: 'lol' })} </ div > </ div > ) }, [ h(ANIMATIONS[country], { className: 'lol' }), < h1 /> , kek && mem, surreal ? lol : kek, t.tabName, lol, < div /> ] ) const ThirdArgOnIgnoredIsNotArray = () => h( ANIMATIONS[country], { className: 'lol' }, // This first children in array will be ignored FOR THIS UGLY HACK IN INDEX children ) h(isCanada ? doStuff : doAnotherStuff, { someProp: true }); < div > {isCanada ? someProps : anotherProps} </ div > ; < div { ... ( isCanada ? someProps : anotherProps )}> SomeChildren </ div > ; const SecondArgOnIgnoredIsNotArray = () => h(ANIMATIONS[country], children) const MultiMemberExpressionWithClosingTag = () => ( < Pricing.lol.kek className = {className} > < h1 /> </ Pricing.lol.kek > ) // to handle h(Abc, { [kek]: 0, ["norm"]: 1 }) to < Abc { ... { [ kek ] : 0 }} { ... { [" norm " + lol ] : 1 }} norm = {1} /> const ComplexComputedAttibutesHandling = () => ( < Abc { ... { [ kek ] : 0 }} { ... { [' norm ' + lol ] : 1 }} ok = {2} /> ) // Should process children but ignore computed parent h(`calcualted ${stuff}`, { amazing: 'stuff' }, [ < h1 /> , < h2 /> , < h3 /> , < div > < div /> </ div > ]) class Comp extends React.Component { render() { return ( < div className = "example" > {isStuff && < h1 id = "heading" { ...getProps } { ...getKnobs ()} stuff = "" /> } {isStuff ? ( < h1 id = "heading" { ...getProps } { ...getKnobs ()} stuff = "" /> ) : ( < h1 id = "heading" > heading </ h1 > )} < h1 id = "heading" { ...getProps } { ...getKnobs ()} stuff = "" /> < h1 id = "heading" > {getChildren} </ h1 > {h(ANIMATIONS[country], { className: 'lol' })} < h1 id = "heading" { ...getChildren ()}> < div /> </ h1 > < div > < div > Some content </ div > </ div > < h1 id = "heading" > This is hyperscript </ h1 > < h2 > creating React.js markup </ h2 > < AnotherComponent foo = "bar" bar = {() => ({})} shouldRender={thing.length > 0} > < li > < a href = "http://whatever.com" > One list item </ a > </ li > < li > Another list item </ li > </ AnotherComponent > </ div > ) } }

Usage

Install codemod npm install -g @codemod/cli

Then install in root of your project npm install babel-plugin-hyperscript-to-jsx

Run it like that from node_modules:

codemod --plugin ./node_modules/babel-plugin-hyperscript-to-jsx/src/index.js ./src

Also, you may like to pretty print it immediately using prettier

codemod --plugin ./node_modules/babel-plugin-hyperscript-to-jsx/src/index.js ./src --printer prettier

Remove babel-plugin-hyperscript-to-jsx from package.json

If there is any issues, let me know in the issues tab here at GitHub.

You can run it against exact file too e.g. ./src/index.js

codemod --plugin ./node_modules/babel-plugin-hyperscript-to-jsx/src/index .js ./src/index .js --printer prettier

Limitations

1) When h is called this way

h( "FirstThing" , this .getSomePropsOrChildren());

Second argument will be a children (to break everything), cause to get whether second argument expression is returning children or props of object is almost impossible.

2) All computed first arguments to h like h(STUFF[computed]) or h( .stuff ${anotherClass} ) is impossible to codemod, so they will be ignored, and you will need to fix it yourself, they will be kept as is, but their array second and third arguments will be processed with the same approach.

Fix all that by yourself :)

(it's possible but will require further analysis of AST with hardcore traversal and I don't think it worth it)

Integration with WebStorm/VS Code to do it nicely file by file

Preconditions:

npm i -g @ codemod / cli babel-plugin-hyperscript-to-jsx

Go to Preferences -> External Tools -> Click plus to add tool. Config:

Name: h to JSX Program: codemod Arguments: -p <your global node_modules location>/babel-plugin-hyperscript-to-jsx/src/index.js $FilePathRelativeToProjectRoot$ Working directory: $ProjectFileDir$ In advanced settings: Tick on: Sync file after execution

Open file you want to transform Right Click -> External Tools -> h to JSX -> Apply prettier/code formatting -> Enjoy For even better experience go to. Preferences -> Keymap -> External Tools -> External Tools -> h to JSX -> Attach some key combination

VS Code:

Open command pallete >Tasks: Configure Task Press Up -> Select: Task from tasks.json template (or something like that) Copy and paste this:

{ "version" : "2.0.0" , "tasks" : [ { "label" : "H to JSX" , "type" : "shell" , "command" : "codemod -p <your global node_modules location>/babel-plugin-hyperscript-to-jsx/src/index.js ${file}" } ] }

Open command pallete and ask it to open keybindings.json Add this:

{ "key" : "cmd+e" , "command" : "workbench.action.tasks.runTask" , "args" : "H to JSX" }

Open any file and press cmd+e to apply codemod on file. Or if you don't want to bloat your keybindings.json just open Command pallete and type. Run task -> Enter -> Find in the list "H to JSX" -> Enter (Usually will be on top) Apply formatting and enjoy

For Revolut plugin to work.

Add to command line arguments -o index={\"revolut\":true} before the $FilePathRelativeToProjectRoot$

VS Code: