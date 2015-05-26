Babel plugin that compile GraphQL tagged template strings.
Issues related to GraphQL parsing should be reporter on
graphql-parser issue-tracker.
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-graphql
Run:
babel --plugins graphql script.js
Or add the plugin to your
.babelrc configuration:
{
"plugins": [ "graphql" ]
}
Note: Due to current API limitations you need to enable
es7.objectRestSpread transformer or stage 1 transformers.
The plugin will compile the following code:
const IMAGE_WIDTH = 80
const IMAGE_HEIGHT = 80
const PostFragment = graphql`
{
post {
title,
published_at
}
}
`
const UserQuery = graphql`
{
user(id: <id>) {
nickname,
avatar(width: ${IMAGE_WIDTH}, height: ${IMAGE_HEIGHT}) {
url
},
posts(first: <count>) {
count,
edges {
node {
${ PostFragment() }
}
}
}
}
}
`
into:
var IMAGE_WIDTH = 80;
var IMAGE_HEIGHT = 80;
var PostFragment = function PostFragment(params) {
return {
fields: {
post: {
fields: {
title: {},
published_at: {}
}
}
}
};
};
var UserQuery = function UserQuery(params) {
return {
fields: {
user: {
params: {
id: params.id
},
fields: {
nickname: {},
avatar: {
params: {
width: IMAGE_WIDTH,
height: IMAGE_HEIGHT
},
fields: {
url: {}
}
},
posts: {
params: {
first: params.count
},
fields: {
count: {},
edges: {
fields: {
node: {
fields: _extends({}, PostFragment().fields)
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
};
};