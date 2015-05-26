Babel plugin that compile GraphQL tagged template strings.

Issues related to GraphQL parsing should be reporter on graphql-parser issue-tracker.

Install

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-graphql

Usage

Run:

babel --plugins graphql script.js

Or add the plugin to your .babelrc configuration:

{ "plugins" : [ "graphql" ] }

Note: Due to current API limitations you need to enable es7.objectRestSpread transformer or stage 1 transformers.

Example

The plugin will compile the following code:

const IMAGE_WIDTH = 80 const IMAGE_HEIGHT = 80 const PostFragment = graphql ` { post { title, published_at } } ` const UserQuery = graphql ` { user(id: <id>) { nickname, avatar(width: ${IMAGE_WIDTH} , height: ${IMAGE_HEIGHT} ) { url }, posts(first: <count>) { count, edges { node { ${ PostFragment() } } } } } } `

into: