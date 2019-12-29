Babel plugin to convert Flow code into TypeScript
$ npm install -g @babel/cli @babel/core
$ npm install babel-plugin-flow-to-typescript
# you must use babel@^7.x.x
$ babel --version
7.4.4 (@babel/core 7.4.5)
$ babel --plugins babel-plugin-flow-to-typescript ${SRC_FLOW_FILE} -o ${DEST_TS_FILE}
|Supported?
|Syntax
|Flow
|TypeScript
|✅
|Maybe type
let a:?number
let a: number \| null \| undefined
|✅
|Void type
void
void
|✅
|Object type
Object
object
|✅
|Mixed type
mixed
unknown
|✅
|Function type
(A, B) => C
(x1: A, x2: B) => C
|✅
|Exact type
{\| a: A \|}
{ a: A }
|✅
|Indexers
{ [A]: B }
{ [a: A]: B }
|✅
|Existential type
Map<*, *>
Map<any, any>
|✅
|Opaque types
opaque type A = B
type A = B
|✅
|Variance
interface A { +b: B, -c: C }
interface A { readonly b: B, c: C }
|✅
|Type parameter bounds
function f<A: string>(a:A){}
function f<A extends string>(a:A){}
|✅
|Cast
(a: A)
(a as A)
|✅
|type/typeof import
import type A from 'module'
import A from 'module'
|✅
|\$Keys
$Keys<X>
keyof X
|✅
|\$Values
$Values<X>
X[keyof X]
|✅
|\$ReadOnly
$Readonly<X>
Readonly<X>
|✅
|\$Exact
$Exact<X>
X
|✅
|\$Diff
$Diff<X, Y>
Pick<X, Exclude<keyof X, keyof Y>>
|✅
|\$PropertyType
$PropertyType<T, k>
T[k]
|✅
|\$ElementType
$ElementType<T, k>
T[k]
|✅
|$Shape
$Shape<T>
Partial<T>
|✅
|Class
Class<T>
typeof T
|✅
|typeof operator
typeof foo
typeof foo
|✅
|JSX
|-
|-
|✅
|Tuple type
[number, string]
[number, string]
|✅
|Type alias
type A = string
type A = string
|✅
|Flow Ignore
$FlowFixMe
any
|✅
|Interfaces
interface X { +prop: string }
interface X { readonly prop: string }
|✅
|Optional Members
a?.b
...
|✅
|Declare functions
declare function x(false): true;
function x(x0: false): true;
|✅
|Declare Class
...
...