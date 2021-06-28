openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

babel-plugin-filter-imports

by ember-cli
4.0.0 (see all)

A babel transform for filtering out imports

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

207K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-filter-imports

Build Status npm

This babel plugin is used to removed references to imports within a module. This can be useful for removing debugging statements when doing a production build of your code. It is often used in conjunction with other tools like Uglify that perform dead code elimination.

Installation

$ yarn add --dev babel-plugin-filter-imports

This plugin is for Babel 7. If you need to support:

  • Babel 6 use the babel6 branch
  • Babel 5 use the v0.2.x branch

Example

Given the .babelrc

{
  "plugins": [["filter-imports", {
    "imports": {
      "debugging-tools": [ "warn" ]
    }
  }]]
}

the module

import { warn } from 'debugging-tools';

function join(args, sep) {
  if (arguments.length > 2) {
    warn("join expects at most 2 arguments");
  }
  return args.join(sep);
}

will be transformed to

function join(args, sep) {
  if (arguments.length > 2) {
  }
  return args.join(sep);
}

Configuration

  • options[keepImports] [Boolean]: An flag that indicates imports removal from header.
  • options[imports] [Object]: An object whose keys are names of modules.
  • options[imports][moduleName] [String]: An array of names of imports from moduleName to be removed. You can include 'default' for default export and '*' for a namespace export.

Upgrade to 1.x/2.x

There were breaking changes in the plugin configuration, you must update it to work correctly.

Before 1.x
{
  "plugins": [["filter-imports", {
    "debugging-tools": [ "warn" ]
  }]]
}
After
{
  "plugins": [["filter-imports", {
    "imports": {
      "debugging-tools": [ "warn" ]
    }
  }]]
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial