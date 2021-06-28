This babel plugin is used to removed references to imports within a module. This can be useful for removing debugging statements when doing a production build of your code. It is often used in conjunction with other tools like Uglify that perform dead code elimination.
$ yarn add --dev babel-plugin-filter-imports
This plugin is for Babel 7. If you need to support:
Given the
.babelrc
{
"plugins": [["filter-imports", {
"imports": {
"debugging-tools": [ "warn" ]
}
}]]
}
the module
import { warn } from 'debugging-tools';
function join(args, sep) {
if (arguments.length > 2) {
warn("join expects at most 2 arguments");
}
return args.join(sep);
}
will be transformed to
function join(args, sep) {
if (arguments.length > 2) {
}
return args.join(sep);
}
options[keepImports]
[Boolean]: An flag that indicates imports removal from header.
options[imports]
[Object]: An object whose keys are names of modules.
options[imports][moduleName]
[String]: An array of names of imports from
moduleName to be removed. You can include
'default' for default export and
'*' for a namespace export.
1.x/
2.x
There were breaking changes in the plugin configuration, you must update it to work correctly.
1.x
{
"plugins": [["filter-imports", {
"debugging-tools": [ "warn" ]
}]]
}
{
"plugins": [["filter-imports", {
"imports": {
"debugging-tools": [ "warn" ]
}
}]]
}