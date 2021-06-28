This babel plugin is used to removed references to imports within a module. This can be useful for removing debugging statements when doing a production build of your code. It is often used in conjunction with other tools like Uglify that perform dead code elimination.

Installation

$ yarn add --dev babel-plugin-filter-imports

This plugin is for Babel 7. If you need to support:

Babel 6 use the babel6 branch

Babel 5 use the v0.2.x branch

Example

Given the .babelrc

{ "plugins" : [[ "filter-imports" , { "imports" : { "debugging-tools" : [ "warn" ] } }]] }

the module

import { warn } from 'debugging-tools' ; function join ( args, sep ) { if ( arguments .length > 2 ) { warn( "join expects at most 2 arguments" ); } return args.join(sep); }

will be transformed to

function join ( args, sep ) { if ( arguments .length > 2 ) { } return args.join(sep); }

Configuration

options[keepImports] [Boolean] : An flag that indicates imports removal from header.

: An flag that indicates imports removal from header. options[imports] [Object] : An object whose keys are names of modules.

: An object whose keys are names of modules. options[imports][moduleName] [String] : An array of names of imports from moduleName to be removed. You can include 'default' for default export and '*' for a namespace export.

Upgrade to 1.x / 2.x

There were breaking changes in the plugin configuration, you must update it to work correctly.

Before 1.x

{ "plugins" : [[ "filter-imports" , { "debugging-tools" : [ "warn" ] }]] }

After