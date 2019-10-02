Works the same as Webpack's file-loader, but on server side. With 95% test coverage!
yarn add babel-plugin-file-loader
Or if you like npm:
npm install babel-plugin-file-loader --save
Then put following "file-loader" as plugin in .babelrc:
{
"plugins": ["file-loader"]
}
This is equivalent to following default configuration:
{
"plugins": [
[
"file-loader",
{
"name": "[hash].[ext]",
"extensions": ["png", "jpg", "jpeg", "gif", "svg"],
"publicPath": "/public",
"outputPath": "/public",
"context": "",
"limit": 0
}
]
]
}
More or less as follows:
import and
require that reference files ending with one of
"extensions"
$name of resource by substituting placeholders in
"name"
$ROOT/$outputPath/$name where
$ROOT is
.babelrc location.
import and
require in code with
"$publicPath/$name" string
import img from './file.png'
const img2 = require('./file.svg')
Puts
0dcbbaa7013869e351f.png and
8d3fe267fe578005541.svg in the
/public and replaces code with:
const img = "/public/0dcbbaa7013869e351f.png"
const img2 = "/public/8d3fe267fe578005541.svg"
For real-life example go to examples.
Tells where to put static files. By default it's
"/public".
This path is relative to the root of project. Setting value
null prevents the plugin to copy the file.
Tells what prefix to output in the source. By default it's
"/public" as well but it can be even full url, like so:
"http://cdn.example.com/foobar/"
In this case the resulting code is:
const img = "http://cdn.example.com/foobar/0dcbbaa7013869e351f.png"
The default is
[hash].[ext] where:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
[ext]
{String}
file.extname
|The extension of the resource
[name]
{String}
file.basename
|The basename of the resource
[path]
{String}
file.dirname
|The path of the resource relative to the
context
[hash]
{String}
md5
|The hash of the content, see below for more info
The full format
[hash] is:
[<hashType>:hash:<digestType>:<length>], where:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
hashType
{String}
md5
sha1,
md5,
sha256,
sha512
digestType
{String}
base64
hex,
base26,
base32,
base36,
base49,
base52,
base58,
base62,
base64
length
{Number}
128
|The length in chars
For example:
[md5:hash:base58:8] or
[hash:base36].
List of extension file-loader should look for in imports. All other imports are ignored.
Path to directory relative to
.babelrc where application source resides. By default
"", but can be e.g.
"/src".
Value in byte to determine if the content is base64 inlined. In that case, the file is not copy to
outputPath. It replicates url-loader webpack loader behaviour.
Default is 0 which means nothing is inlined.
Yes, please!
MIT