Works the same as Webpack's file-loader, but on server side. With 95% test coverage!

Installation

yarn add babel-plugin-file-loader

Or if you like npm:

npm install babel-plugin-file-loader --save

Then put following "file-loader" as plugin in .babelrc:

{ "plugins" : [ "file-loader" ] }

This is equivalent to following default configuration:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "file-loader" , { "name" : "[hash].[ext]" , "extensions" : [ "png" , "jpg" , "jpeg" , "gif" , "svg" ], "publicPath" : "/public" , "outputPath" : "/public" , "context" : "" , "limit" : 0 } ] ] }

How it works

More or less as follows:

Processes only import and require that reference files ending with one of "extensions" Calculates actual $name of resource by substituting placeholders in "name" Copies resource into $ROOT/$outputPath/$name where $ROOT is .babelrc location. Replaces import and require in code with "$publicPath/$name" string

Example usage

import img from './file.png' const img2 = require ( './file.svg' )

Puts 0dcbbaa7013869e351f.png and 8d3fe267fe578005541.svg in the /public and replaces code with:

const img = "/public/0dcbbaa7013869e351f.png" const img2 = "/public/8d3fe267fe578005541.svg"

For real-life example go to examples.

Options

outputPath

Tells where to put static files. By default it's "/public" .

This path is relative to the root of project. Setting value null prevents the plugin to copy the file.

publicPath

Tells what prefix to output in the source. By default it's "/public" as well but it can be even full url, like so: "http://cdn.example.com/foobar/"

In this case the resulting code is:

const img = "http://cdn.example.com/foobar/0dcbbaa7013869e351f.png"

name

The default is [hash].[ext] where:

Name Type Default Description [ext] {String} file.extname The extension of the resource [name] {String} file.basename The basename of the resource [path] {String} file.dirname The path of the resource relative to the context [hash] {String} md5 The hash of the content, see below for more info

The full format [hash] is: [<hashType>:hash:<digestType>:<length>] , where:

Name Type Default Description hashType {String} md5 sha1 , md5 , sha256 , sha512 digestType {String} base64 hex , base26 , base32 , base36 , base49 , base52 , base58 , base62 , base64 length {Number} 128 The length in chars

For example: [md5:hash:base58:8] or [hash:base36] .

extensions

List of extension file-loader should look for in imports. All other imports are ignored.

context

Path to directory relative to .babelrc where application source resides. By default "" , but can be e.g. "/src" .

limit

Value in byte to determine if the content is base64 inlined. In that case, the file is not copy to outputPath . It replicates url-loader webpack loader behaviour.

Default is 0 which means nothing is inlined.

Contributing

Yes, please!

License

MIT