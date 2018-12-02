This plugin is for Babel 6. If you need to support Babel 5 use the 0.2.x releases.

A babel plugin that implements feature flags for enabling and disabling features. This plugin is intended to be followed by a dead code elimination pass (Uglify, babel-plugin-dead-code-elimination, etc.) to remove any unreachable code.

Feature flags are implemented by looking for call expressions like isEnabled('my-feature') and checking if the feature is enabled/disabled/disabled in a feature map that is passed through the plugin options. If the feature is known to be enabled or disabled then the call expression is replace with a boolean literal ( true or false respectively). If the feature is dynamic, than the call expression is left alone.

Example

Given the .babelrc

{ "plugins" : [[ "feature-flags" , { "import" : { "module" : "my-features" }, "features" : { "new-feature" : "disabled" } }]] }

the JavaScript file

import isEnabled from 'my-features' ; if (isEnabled( 'new-feature' )) { }

will be transformed to

import isEnabled from 'my-features' ; if ( false ) { }

Configuration

Here are the options that you can pass to the babel plugin.