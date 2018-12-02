This plugin is for Babel 6. If you need to support Babel 5 use the 0.2.x releases.
A babel plugin that implements feature flags for enabling and disabling features. This plugin is intended to be followed by a dead code elimination pass (Uglify, babel-plugin-dead-code-elimination, etc.) to remove any unreachable code.
Feature flags are implemented by looking for call expressions like
isEnabled('my-feature') and checking if the feature is enabled/disabled/disabled in a feature map that is passed through the plugin options. If the feature is known to be enabled or disabled then the call expression is replace with a boolean literal (
true or
false respectively). If the feature is dynamic, than the call expression is left alone.
Given the
.babelrc
{
"plugins": [["feature-flags", {
"import": {
"module": "my-features"
},
"features": {
"new-feature": "disabled"
}
}]]
}
the JavaScript file
import isEnabled from 'my-features';
if (isEnabled('new-feature')) {
// code
}
will be transformed to
import isEnabled from 'my-features';
if (false) {
// code
}
Here are the options that you can pass to the babel plugin.
options.import.module [
String]: The name of the module that the feature function is imported from.
options.import.name [
String (Optional)]: The name of the export that the feature function is imported from. Defaults to
"default".
options.features [
Map(String -> 'enabled' | 'disabled' | 'dynamic')]: An object whose keys are the names of features and whose values determine whether the feature is enabled/disabled/dynamic.