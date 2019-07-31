Babel plugin that enables extensible destructuring, inspired by vacuumlabs/es-proposals.
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-extensible-destructuring
npm install --save extensible-runtime
Add the plugin to your
.babelrc configuration:
{
"presets": ["es2015"],
"plugins": ["extensible-destructuring"]
}
Or directly from code:
var babel = require("babel-core");
babel.transform("code", {
presets: ['es2015'],
plugins: ['extensible-destructuring']
})
Add the plugin to your
.babelrc configuration using the full name:
{
"presets": ["@babel/preset-env"],
"plugins": ["babel-plugin-extensible-destructuring"]
}
The plugin gives you more explicit control of what exactly happens in the process of destructuring. The plugin transforms all destructuring assignments such as:
var {a = 10} = o
to:
var a = __extensible_get__(o, a, 10)
Function
__extensible_get__ gets automatically required from
extensible-runtime package (this is
a separate package and needs to be installed alongside this one. This package currently defines
three different versions of
__extensible_get__ you can choose from using the
impl plugin option (see
the section Plugin Options below).
normal: standard ES6 compatible: no magic here
immutable: the one that you can use with Immutable.js to destructure its Maps and Lists
safe: prevent returning values from being
undefined. Also includes features of
immutable
Option
safe is the default one. Typically, there is no reason to use this plugin with
normal option.
Check out the
example folder for a working example; this is a standalone
npm package with all the
configuration necessary.
In case you don't know, babel allows to specify options for each plugin. The syntax looks such as:
{
"presets": ["es2015"],
"plugins": [["extensible-destructuring", {"mode": "optout", "impl": "safe"}]]
}
Semantics of these options is:
either 'optin' or 'optout'. In
optin (default) mode, the destructuring
assignments are transformed only if "use extensible" directive is present at the beginning of the
file. OTOH, in
optout mode the destructuring assignments are transformed unless you use "use
!extensible" directive at the beginning of the file. You can change (default)
optin in your
.babelrc (note that
plugins now becomes nested array)
This machinery is cool for already existing bigger projects in which you may want to start using safe mode gradually: You can use safe destructuring, but optin only those files, that are already written with no-undefined-policy in mind.
Either 'normal', 'immutable' or 'safe'; specifies what version of
__extensible_get__ to use.
Use
.babelrc such as:
{
"presets": ["es2015"],
"plugins": [["extensible-destructuring", {"mode": "optout", "impl": "immutable"}]]
}
This code works as expected:
import {fromJS} from 'immutable';
const map = fromJS({author: {name: {first: "John", last: "Doe"}, birthdate: "10-10-2010"}});
const {author: {name: {first, last}, birthdate}} = map;
Use
.babelrc such as:
{
"presets": ["es2015"],
"plugins": [["extensible-destructuring", {"mode": "optout", "impl": "safe"}]]
}
Now, the code:
import {fromJS} from 'immutable';
const map = {a: 10, b: 20}
const {a, b, c} = map;
logs the error to the console:
Error: Key Error: object with keys [ "a", "b" ] does not contain property c
On the other hand
const {a, b, c = null} = map;
is perfectly OK.
no need to patch your code at the entry-point, no need to define global
__extensible_get__. We see
this as a bad practice and this was the most relevant reason for doing version 4.
option
default was renamed to
normal (default is sort-of reserved keyword when dealing with ES6
import/export)
'polyfill' renamed to 'runtime', which is much more accurate naming
__extensible_get__
Although we believe the existing implementations of
__extensible_get__ are quite sufficient, you
still might want to use your own. In such a case:
In the
.babelrc, set
{impl: "mymyget"},
mymyget being the name of your newly created resolver.
Then in the entry-point of your code you monkey-patch it inside the package (yes, this makes it
accessible also for other parts of your project):
var extensibleRuntime = require('extensible-runtime');
const mymyget = () => ...;
extensibleRuntime.mymyget = mymyget;
The plugin uses global
__extensible_get__ function to destructure the assignment. The number of
calls to
__extensible_get__ is minimized, so if one writes:
const {a: {b: {c, d, e}}} = map;
plugin uses the unique temporary variable to get result such as:
var __extensible_get__ = require('extensible-runtime').safe
var _tmp = __extensible_get__(__extensible_get__(map, "a"), "b");
var c = __extensible_get__(_tmp, "c");
var d = __extensible_get__(_tmp, "d");
var e = __extensible_get__(_tmp, "e");