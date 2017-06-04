Babel plugin that rewrites Promise references to
es6-promise, but only if
necessary. Tested with Node.js 0.10 and above.
$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-es6-promise
Then add
es6-promise to your Babel config, like:
{
"plugins": ["es6-promise"]
}
es6-promise must be installed separately.
This plugin rewrites files that reference the
Promise built-in. It inserts the
following code at the top of each file:
var _Promise = typeof Promise === 'undefined'
? require('es6-promise').Promise
: Promise
This means
es6-promise is only loaded when there is no
Promise built-in
available. Each
Promise reference is rewritten to
_Promise.
Note that
require() is used rather than a ES2015 module import. This may make
it difficult to do further import transforms.
Also note that the
_Promise variable name in this example is determined by
Babel and may differ depending on your code.