Babel plugin that rewrites Promise references to es6-promise , but only if necessary. Tested with Node.js 0.10 and above.

Installation

npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-es6-promise

Then add es6-promise to your Babel config, like:

{ "plugins" : [ "es6-promise" ] }

es6-promise must be installed separately.

Behavior

This plugin rewrites files that reference the Promise built-in. It inserts the following code at the top of each file:

var _Promise = typeof Promise === 'undefined' ? require ( 'es6-promise' ).Promise : Promise

This means es6-promise is only loaded when there is no Promise built-in available. Each Promise reference is rewritten to _Promise .

Note that require() is used rather than a ES2015 module import. This may make it difficult to do further import transforms.