Babel plugin to transpile import() to require.ensure , for Webpack.

Note that Webpack 2 has gotten import() after this code was written.

NOTE: Babylon v6.12.0 is required to correctly parse dynamic imports.

Installation

$ npm install babel-plugin-dynamic-import-webpack --save-dev

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "dynamic-import-webpack" ] }

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins dynamic-import-webpack script.js

Via Node API

require ( "babel-core" ).transform( "code" , { plugins : [ "dynamic-import-webpack" ] });

Dynamic imports and webpack