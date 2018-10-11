Babel plugin to transpile
import() to
require.ensure, for Webpack.
Note that Webpack 2 has gotten
import() after this code was written.
NOTE: Babylon v6.12.0 is required to correctly parse dynamic imports.
$ npm install babel-plugin-dynamic-import-webpack --save-dev
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["dynamic-import-webpack"]
}
$ babel --plugins dynamic-import-webpack script.js
require("babel-core").transform("code", {
plugins: ["dynamic-import-webpack"]
});
Although the specification for
import() supports a dynamic importing of modules in the browser runtime, webpack's
require.ensure() is not dynamic and requires a hardcoded string to work correctly. For more information see webpack's documentation on dynamic imports.