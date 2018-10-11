openbase logo
babel-plugin-dynamic-import-webpack

by airbnb
1.1.0 (see all)

Babel plugin to transpile import() to require.ensure, for Webpack

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.7K

GitHub Stars

495

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

babel-plugin-dynamic-import-webpack

Babel plugin to transpile import() to require.ensure, for Webpack.

Note that Webpack 2 has gotten import() after this code was written.

NOTE: Babylon v6.12.0 is required to correctly parse dynamic imports.

Installation

$ npm install babel-plugin-dynamic-import-webpack --save-dev

Usage

.babelrc

{
  "plugins": ["dynamic-import-webpack"]
}

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins dynamic-import-webpack script.js

Via Node API

require("babel-core").transform("code", {
  plugins: ["dynamic-import-webpack"]
});

Dynamic imports and webpack

Although the specification for import() supports a dynamic importing of modules in the browser runtime, webpack's require.ensure() is not dynamic and requires a hardcoded string to work correctly. For more information see webpack's documentation on dynamic imports.

