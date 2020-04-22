babel-plugin-dynamic-import-to-require

Babel plugin to transpile import() to a deferred require() , for node. Matches the proposed spec.

NOTE: Babylon >= v6.12.0 is required to correctly parse dynamic imports.

NOTE: This plugin generates code compatible with Node.js. Webpack >= 2 supports import() natively, and for Webpack 1 you can use babel-plugin-dynamic-import-webpack that generates Webpack-compatible output.

Installation

npm install babel-plugin-dynamic-import-node --save-dev

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "plugins" : [ "dynamic-import-node" ] }

Options

noInterop - A boolean value, that if true will not interop the require calls. Useful to avoid using require('module').default on commonjs modules.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "dynamic-import-node" , { "noInterop" : true }] ] }

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins dynamic-import-node script.js

Via Node API

require ( 'babel-core' ).transform( 'code' , { plugins : [ 'dynamic-import-node' ] });

Code Example